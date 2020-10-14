Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,513 in the last 365 days.

State Bar Committee Votes to Expand Access to Licensing Program Amid Pandemic

The program essentially functions as an apprenticeship. Participants must be employed by or have an offer from a law firm based in California, and must practice under the watch of a licensed supervising lawyer in good standing with the bar.

Oct 14, 2020

You just read:

State Bar Committee Votes to Expand Access to Licensing Program Amid Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.