NYS DMV REMINDS NEW YORKERS OF NOVEMBER 3 DEADLINE TO RENEW EXPIRED DOCUMENTS

Expired Vehicle Inspections, Vehicle Registrations, and Non-Driver Identification Cards Must Be Renewed by November 3

Certified Inspection Stations Are Open Statewide

New Yorkers Can Renew Non-Driver IDs and Vehicle Registrations Online or by Mail

DMV Encourages New Yorkers to Renew Driver Licenses

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today reminded New Yorkers that they have less than three weeks to renew their expired documents including vehicle inspections, vehicle registrations, and non-driver IDs. The expiration date of these documents was postponed by Executive Order during the Coronavirus public health emergency, but this extension will no longer remain in effect after November 3.

Driver licenses and learner permits that expired on or after March 1 were extended through November 3. The DMV encourages those who need to renew a driver license to do so online.

“For those who have expired vehicle and identity documents, time is running out to bring them up to date, so I am encouraging you to act now and avoid a last-minute rush,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “It is simple and convenient to renew your registration or non-driver ID on our website, and most inspection stations have convenient hours even on the weekends. If you aren’t sure where to go, use our website to find an inspection station near you.”

Find an Inspection Station

Certified inspection stations have been open across the state throughout the pandemic and must comply with health and safety guidelines to ensure the protection of their customers. New Yorkers can visit the DMV website to find a nearby inspection station.

How to Renew a Vehicle Registration New Yorkers can renew a registration online or by mail. The DMV website explains how to renew a registration. To renew a vehicle registration, New Yorkers will need:

registration (plate) number – see where to find a plate number

registration class – see where to find the registration class

the last name of the person on the registration (or business name)

payment for registration fees

The renewal fee is provided on a customer’s renewal notice. It will also display on the computer screen for those who renew online. When a customer renews online, they can download and print a temporary registration to use while they wait for the new registration documents to arrive in the mail. How to Renew a Non-Driver ID New Yorkers can renew a non-driver ID online or by mail. The DMV website explains how to renew a non-driver ID and what the associated fees are. To renew online, customers will need:

9-Digit DMV ID Number

Date of Birth

Last 4-Digits of Social Security Number (SSN)

5-Digit ZIP Code

Email Address

When a customer renews online, they can download and print a temporary ID to use while they wait for the new document to arrive in the mail. In addition to renewing online or by mail, a limited number of in-office reservations are available for customers who must renew in person. New Yorkers can also visit the DMV website to find out how to renew a license.