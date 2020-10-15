Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Lane Split Change for I-95 North Near Exits 19 and 20 in Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the configuration of the current lane split on I-95 North over Eddy Street, between Exit 19 (I-195 East) and Exit 20 (Point Street) in Providence on Friday, October 16.

The split will change to feature one lane to the left and two lanes to the right. Motorists should reduce their speed in the work zone, but not stop or suddenly change lanes at the split – all lanes go through.

The lane split will remain in place for approximately two months, replacing it with a lane shift, similar to changes RIDOT has made on the southbound side. The lane shifts on both sides of I-95 at the Eddy Street Bridge will remain through the winter months with all shifts removed in early spring 2021.

Work on the Eddy Street Bridge is part of the Bridge Group 1 project which includes routine bridge maintenance and rehabilitation of five bridges in the area, two of which will have a full replacement. The total cost for this project is $18.5 million. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

