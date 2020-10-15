Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Testing in Hotspots

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the state will provide 200,000 rapid test kits to New York City schools in "Yellow Zones." On October 9, Governor Cuomo announced that COVID-19 rapid result testing will be made available to every county in New York State. Those tests will also be made available on an as needed basis to help schools in "Yellow Zones" test students and staff as part of new requirements to monitor COVID-19 spread as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative.

 

"I've asked local governments to do testing in the schools surrounding the Red Zones, in what we call Yellow Zones. Some of the local governments have said they don't have enough tests to do it. I've said if you need something, tell me and I'll provide it," Governor Cuomo said. "We're going to give New York City 200,000 test kits so they can do the tests in the schools in the Yellow Zones."

 

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.84 percent - down from 6.29 percent the day before. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet had 11.5 percent of all positive cases reported yesterday to New York State. 

 

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,473 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 168 positives or a 4.84 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 129,739 test results were reported, yielding 1,292 positives or a 0.99 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.09 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 11.5 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.9 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.

 

FOCUS ZONE

9/27-10/3 % Positive

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

Week to Date (10/11 - 10/14) % Positive

Day Prior (10/13) % Positive

Yesterday (10/14) % Positive

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

6.69%

5.86%

5.47%

6.43%

4.75%

Queens % red-zone focus area % positive

2.97%

3.36%

2.64%

4.89%

2.15%

Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive

12.29%

9.77%

4.16%

7.21%

8.40%

Orange red-zone focus area % positive

24.64%

12.41%

8.43%

7.41%

7.95%

All red-zone focus area % positive

6.91%

6.13%

4.76%

6.29%

4.84%

Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included

1.25%

1.18%

1.17%

1.10%

1.09%

Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included

1.02%

1.01%

1.06%

0.95%

0.99%

 

 

 

9/27-10/3 % Positive

10/4 - 10/10 % Positive

Week to Date (10/11 - 10/14) % Positive

Day Prior (10/13) % Positive

Yesterday (10/14) % Positive

Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas

21.80%

17.60%

11.90%

15.60%

11.50%

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 897 (-41)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 108
  • Hospital Counties - 40
  • Number ICU - 197 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 95 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 78,006 (+136)
  • Deaths - 13
  • Total Deaths - 25,618

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region

1.7%

1.2%

0.8%

Central New York

2.3%

1.2%

1.0%

Finger Lakes

1.0%

0.7%

1.3%

Long Island

1.1%

1.0%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson

1.8%

1.6%

1.6%

Mohawk Valley

0.7%

0.1%

0.5%

New York City

1.3%

1.2%

1.0%

North Country

0.5%

0.1%

0.5%

Southern Tier

2.2%

1.0%

1.1%

Western New York

1.5%

1.0%

1.6%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Bronx

1.0%

0.8%

1.1%

Brooklyn

1.5%

1.9%

1.2%

Manhattan

0.9%

0.8%

0.6%

Queens

1.3%

1.2%

1.0%

Staten Island

2.0%

1.3%

1.4%

 

Of the 479,400 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,369

26

Allegany

176

15

Broome

2,703

96

Cattaraugus

383

16

Cayuga

269

10

Chautauqua

758

10

Chemung

1,104

43

Chenango

291

1

Clinton

187

4

Columbia

634

5

Cortland

371

25

Delaware

156

2

Dutchess

5,289

8

Erie

12,269

53

Essex

182

1

Franklin

75

3

Fulton

357

3

Genesee

370

7

Greene

454

8

Hamilton

16

0

Herkimer

367

4

Jefferson

186

0

Lewis

55

0

Livingston

232

5

Madison

521

4

Monroe

6,572

56

Montgomery

250

1

Nassau

48,272

88

Niagara

1,928

17

NYC

252,274

508

Oneida

2,567

9

Onondaga

4,908

28

Ontario

537

5

Orange

13,033

50

Orleans

356

1

Oswego

568

2

Otsego

362

0

Putnam

1,710

5

Rensselaer

1,007

5

Rockland

16,972

81

Saratoga

1,182

8

Schenectady

1,477

13

Schoharie

97

2

Schuyler

82

3

Seneca

124

2

St. Lawrence

351

2

Steuben

764

17

Suffolk

47,711

81

Sullivan

1,663

4

Tioga

390

19

Tompkins

515

8

Ulster

2,392

6

Warren

434

2

Washington

324

2

Wayne

370

3

Westchester

39,200

82

Wyoming

156

0

Yates

78

1

 

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,618. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

1

Broome

1

Erie

1

Kings

3

Niagara

1

Richmond

1

Schenectady

1

Steuben

3

Westchester

1

