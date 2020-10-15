COVID-19 Testing in Hotspots

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the state will provide 200,000 rapid test kits to New York City schools in "Yellow Zones." On October 9, Governor Cuomo announced that COVID-19 rapid result testing will be made available to every county in New York State. Those tests will also be made available on an as needed basis to help schools in "Yellow Zones" test students and staff as part of new requirements to monitor COVID-19 spread as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative.

"I've asked local governments to do testing in the schools surrounding the Red Zones, in what we call Yellow Zones. Some of the local governments have said they don't have enough tests to do it. I've said if you need something, tell me and I'll provide it," Governor Cuomo said. "We're going to give New York City 200,000 test kits so they can do the tests in the schools in the Yellow Zones."

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.84 percent - down from 6.29 percent the day before. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet had 11.5 percent of all positive cases reported yesterday to New York State.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,473 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 168 positives or a 4.84 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 129,739 test results were reported, yielding 1,292 positives or a 0.99 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.09 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 11.5 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.9 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.

FOCUS ZONE 9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 - 10/14) % Positive Day Prior (10/13) % Positive Yesterday (10/14) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.86% 5.47% 6.43% 4.75% Queens % red-zone focus area % positive 2.97% 3.36% 2.64% 4.89% 2.15% Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 9.77% 4.16% 7.21% 8.40% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 12.41% 8.43% 7.41% 7.95% All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.13% 4.76% 6.29% 4.84% Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.18% 1.17% 1.10% 1.09% Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included 1.02% 1.01% 1.06% 0.95% 0.99%

9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4 - 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 - 10/14) % Positive Day Prior (10/13) % Positive Yesterday (10/14) % Positive Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas 21.80% 17.60% 11.90% 15.60% 11.50%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 897 (-41)

Patients Newly Admitted - 108

Hospital Counties - 40

Number ICU - 197 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 95 (-5)

Total Discharges - 78,006 (+136)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,618

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.7% 1.2% 0.8% Central New York 2.3% 1.2% 1.0% Finger Lakes 1.0% 0.7% 1.3% Long Island 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.8% 1.6% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 0.1% 0.5% New York City 1.3% 1.2% 1.0% North Country 0.5% 0.1% 0.5% Southern Tier 2.2% 1.0% 1.1% Western New York 1.5% 1.0% 1.6%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 1.0% 0.8% 1.1% Brooklyn 1.5% 1.9% 1.2% Manhattan 0.9% 0.8% 0.6% Queens 1.3% 1.2% 1.0% Staten Island 2.0% 1.3% 1.4%

Of the 479,400 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,369 26 Allegany 176 15 Broome 2,703 96 Cattaraugus 383 16 Cayuga 269 10 Chautauqua 758 10 Chemung 1,104 43 Chenango 291 1 Clinton 187 4 Columbia 634 5 Cortland 371 25 Delaware 156 2 Dutchess 5,289 8 Erie 12,269 53 Essex 182 1 Franklin 75 3 Fulton 357 3 Genesee 370 7 Greene 454 8 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 367 4 Jefferson 186 0 Lewis 55 0 Livingston 232 5 Madison 521 4 Monroe 6,572 56 Montgomery 250 1 Nassau 48,272 88 Niagara 1,928 17 NYC 252,274 508 Oneida 2,567 9 Onondaga 4,908 28 Ontario 537 5 Orange 13,033 50 Orleans 356 1 Oswego 568 2 Otsego 362 0 Putnam 1,710 5 Rensselaer 1,007 5 Rockland 16,972 81 Saratoga 1,182 8 Schenectady 1,477 13 Schoharie 97 2 Schuyler 82 3 Seneca 124 2 St. Lawrence 351 2 Steuben 764 17 Suffolk 47,711 81 Sullivan 1,663 4 Tioga 390 19 Tompkins 515 8 Ulster 2,392 6 Warren 434 2 Washington 324 2 Wayne 370 3 Westchester 39,200 82 Wyoming 156 0 Yates 78 1

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,618. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: