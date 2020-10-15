Wildlife Watcher Spotlight: Meet Lindsay Kagalis

By Molly Kirk

Photos by Courtesy of Lindsay Kagalis

Name: Lindsay Kagalis

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Occupation: Special Events Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and freelance photographer.

How did you get interested in wildlife viewing?

Since I was a child, I always found myself rooting around outside to look for little critters, see a bird hiding in the branches or find whatever wildlife was lurking around. Since I didn’t have much exposure to the outdoors until I was a young adult, I enjoyed finding whatever wildlife I could any time I was outside.

What do you love about wildlife viewing?

There are so many reasons! For one, I love that even though you know a general idea of what you may find, it’s still an adventure to see what you actually encounter. In addition, I also really love taking the time to fully be present in the moment while wildlife viewing. If you aren’t slowing down to look at the smaller details, you might just miss something amazing! Finally, it is simply incredible to watch the world at work — everything has its place and purpose. It’s an amazing thing to take all of that beauty in.

Do you have a group you wildlife view with?

I typically venture out to nature alone, but I also enjoy getting out with friends. It’s also heaps of fun when I have the opportunity to take my niece and nephew out to find birds and other wildlife.

What’s been your most memorable sighting?

I’d have to say one of my most memorable sightings was while rock climbing in the George Washington National Forest. We had just stopped to take a moment to relax, and as we turned around to find a place to sit, there was slight movement underneath one of the rock seats. Leaning in closer, while maintaining a safe distance, I spotted the most beautiful copperhead snake taking in the warm sunshine. I have a small obsession with snakes, so it was such a pleasant surprise!

