Bulbul Kartanbay to Open the International Female Ice Hockey Camp

Bulbul Kartanbay

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 300Magazine is happy and excited to share the amazing news that the famous Kazakh ice hockey player Bulbul Kartanbay will open the International Female Ice Hockey Camp next summer in June-July 2021. Provided by Kartanbay Foundation, the International Female Ice Hockey Camp will offer young ice hockey athletes an amazing opportunity to practice and learn from the best professional players. The registration for the camp is already open for young athletes from the USA, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, Canada, Japan, China, and other countries.

About Bulbul Kartanbay

Bulbul Kartanbay (b. 1993, Kogershin, Kazakhstan) is the first Kazakh athlete to play in the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL). Before signing a contract with the Metropolitan Riveters of the NWHL in 2019, Bulbul Kartanbay played for the National Team of Kazakhstan, Southern Alberta Women’s Hockey Association Team, and competed in five World Championships. In the 2020-2021 season, she is participating in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). Outside of hockey, Bulbul Kartanbay is engaged in Kartanbay Foundation programs & projects and runs her Omnomnom Eco Bakery that sells healthy cookies.

About Kartanbay Foundation

Kartanbay Foundation was established by Bulbul Kartanbay to support young talented hockey players and give them an opportunity to grow in the game and develop their careers as professional athletes. The Foundation is involved in purchasing equipment and providing high-level coaching, specialized sports camps, and access to clinics, among others.

About the International Female Ice Hockey Camp

The International Female Ice Hockey Camp is planned to be open in June-July 2021. Its main focus is to establish a community of young female ice hockey athletes and to teach them the specifics of the game, help develop their skills, and show how to build a connection with one another. The girls will study and train with professional female ice hockey players, including Bulbul Kartanbay who will be an instructor and mentor for the young athletes. The girls will also learn how to overcome their fears and doubts, how to achieve both team and individual goals, and how to find out who they are as athletes. The International Female Ice Hockey Camp invites young female ice hockey players from the USA, Canada, China, Japan, Czech Republic, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, and European nations to join the camp next summer and learn from top tier professional athletes. As mentioned above, the registration is already open.

You can also support and assist the young female ice hockey athletes in achieving their goals by becoming a sponsor or donating on the Kartanbay Foundation GoFundMe page. For more information, please click here or contact 300Magazine.