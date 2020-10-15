Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,430 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (15th October 2020)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Today 602 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,618 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 43,143 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 607,241.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (15th October 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.