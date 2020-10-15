Today 602 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,618 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 43,143 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 607,241.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (15th October 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.