Contrast Security Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contrast Security, the leading developer-centric application security testing software company, today announced that it was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Security Testing report. Gartner defines Application Security Testing (AST) as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities. Contrast Security received an overall rating of 4.8/5.0, based on 62 responses, the highest of any Gartner Magic Quadrant vendors included in the Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for AST.



Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets.

“For us, being named a 2020 Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing showcases Contrast’s longstanding market commitment to product innovation and outstanding customer service and support. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our customers as we continue to secure the world’s leading applications with Contrast’s leading Application Security Platform,” said Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, Contrast Security.

Beyond the overall rating of 4.8/5.0, other ratings include:

Highest rating for service and support (4.9 out of 5.0)

79% of customer reviewers gave a 5.0 out of 5.0 rating

96% of customer reviewers indicated willingness to recommend



A few of the customer reviews include:



“A Fresh Innovative Take On DevSecOps”

– Senior Manager, Product Security

“Contrast brings a new innovative DevOps friendly way of quickly testing applications accurately with minimal impact. The team is responsive and excited to be forging the future of application security and responds quickly to any difficulties encountered during integration.”

“Another Successful Year With Contrast”

– Technology Risk Officer, Product Security

“Contrast proved that application security testing can be accurate and its SDLC integration can be seamless.”

“Cost Effective And Efficient Tool For Code Evaluation”

– Lead Business Analyst

“Contrast Assess IAST helped us in assessing our codes and provides us vulnerability and security test reports in a quick time. Helped us in governance and improving the quality of our code with respect to security issues. Very good support team and as claimed it does delivers security results as fast as code changes.”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the leader in modernized application security, embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software. Contrast’s patented deep security instrumentation completely disrupts traditional application security approaches with integrated, comprehensive security observability that delivers highly accurate assessment and continuous protection of an entire application portfolio. This eliminates the need for disruptive scanning, expensive infrastructure workloads, and specialized security experts. The Contrast Application Security Platform accelerates development cycles, improves efficiencies and cost, and enables rapid scale while protecting applications from known and unknown threats.

