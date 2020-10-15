Secretary Gorbea Unveils New Way to Track Voter Engagement in RI

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea announced the launch of a new data visualization on her website that breaks down voter turnout for the 2020 general election in an intuitive, clear presentation. Users can easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island community, and how those votes were cast – by mail, early in-person or at the polls on Election Day.

"When Rhode Island acquired electronic poll books, we dramatically expanded the amount of information we have on how and when voters participate in an election. This data should be easily accessible to everyone - voters, candidates, and the general public," said Secretary Gorbea. "Providing frequent, clear data on voter turnout is one more way my office can show that Rhode Island's elections are an open process that voters can absolutely trust."

Users can navigate to the data visualization by clicking the "November 2020 Voter Turnout Data" link in the "Data and Information" column on vote.ri.gov. Voter turnout data will be published twice each day throughout the early voting period, at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. On Election Day, updates will be published hourly. These updates will also be shared on the Rhode Island Department of State's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Users can utilize the tabs located in the upper left corner of the data visualization to easily toggle between votes cast through each of Rhode Island's safe and secure voting options. Votes are also broken down by the date on which they were cast. To dig deeper, users can see how many votes have been cast down to the precinct level.

For more information on Rhode Island's voting options, important dates and deadlines, tracking your mail ballot, or finding your early in-person voting location, head to vote.ri.gov or call 2-1-1.

