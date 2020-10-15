Sarlo Will Act To Allow Sports Betting on Championship College Competitions

TRENTON – With the return of “March Madness” to New Jersey, Senator Paul Sarlo will act to allow wagering on championship collegiate competitions so the Garden State can more fully participate in the expanding sports gaming market.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the Prudential Center in Newark will be the site for the 2025 East Regional, with Seton Hall University serving as the host school. But, under current law, wagering on college games is prohibited in New Jersey.

Senator Sarlo will introduce legislation to remove the prohibition on sports betting on college games in New Jersey if they are part of an NCAA sanctioned tournament, playoff, championship, or post-season competition. This would include football bowl games at MetLife Stadium.

“New Jersey has become the country’s biggest sports betting market, and the Meadowlands is the largest sports wagering facility in the state,” said Senator Sarlo, (D-Bergen/Passaic), whose legislative district includes the Meadowlands. “This is an important opportunity we have to capitalize upon. We need to support and sustain this growing market that is fast becoming a significant part of our regional and state economies. March Madness is a high-profile event on the sports betting calendar and we should be a key player.”

New Jersey set a record for the best month for any sports betting jurisdiction, with some $668 million wagered at the state’s racetracks and casinos in August. It produced gross revenues of $39.5 million, including $20.2 million through FanDuel at the Meadowlands Racetrack alone.