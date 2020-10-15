<h2 class="">International Monetary and Financial Committee: Attendance List</h2>
International Monetary and Financial Committee: Attendance List
Communiqué of the Forty Second Meeting of the IMFC
October 15, 2020
Chairman
Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank
ManagingDirector
Kristalina Georgieva
Members or Alternates
Murat Uysal, Governor, Central Bank of Turkey (Alternate for Berat Albayrak, Minister of
Treasury and Finance, Turkey)
Mohammed Aljadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, United Arab Emirates
Taro Aso, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Financial
Services, Japan
Nadia Calviño, Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization, Ministry for Economy and Digitalization, Spain
Rosthom Fadli, Governor, Bank of Algeria
Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance Department of Finance, Canada
Philip Lowe, Governor, Reserve Bank of Australia (Alternate for Joshua Frydenberg, Treasurer for the Commonwealth, Australia)
Roberto Gualtieri, Minister of the Economy and Finance, Italy
Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil
Martin Guzmán, Minister of Economy, Argentina
Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Finance, The Netherlands
François Villeroy De Galhau, Governor, Banque de France (Alternate for Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy and Finance, France)
Ueli Maurer, Head of the Federal Department of Finance, Switzerland
Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance, South Africa
Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, United States
Ludovic Ngatse, Deputy Minister for Budget, Republic of Congo (Alternate for Calixte Nganongo, Minister of Finance and Budget, Republic of Congo)
Jan Tore Sanner, Minister for Finance, Ministry of Finance, Norway
Veerathai Santiprabhob, Governor, Bank of Thailand
Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance, Germany
Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance, Russian Federation
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, India
Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom
Yi Gang, Governor, People's Bank of China
Observers
Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Chairman, Development Committee (DC)
Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank (ECB)
Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President, European Commission (EC)
Randal K. Quarles, Chairman, Financial Stability Board (FSB)
Martha Newton, Deputy Director-General for Policy, International Labour Organization (ILO)
Angel Gurria, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
Elliott Harris, Assistant Secretary-General/Chief Economist, United Nations (UN)
Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
David Malpass, President, The World Bank (WB)
Yi Xiaozhun, Deputy Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO)
IMF Communications Department
MEDIA RELATIONS
PRESS OFFICER:
Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org