<h2 class="">International Monetary and Financial Committee: Attendance List</h2>

International Monetary and Financial Committee: Attendance List

Communiqué of the Forty Second Meeting of the IMFC

October 15, 2020

Chairman

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank

ManagingDirector

Kristalina Georgieva

Members or Alternates

Murat Uysal, Governor, Central Bank of Turkey (Alternate for Berat Albayrak, Minister of

Treasury and Finance, Turkey)

Mohammed Aljadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, United Arab Emirates

Taro Aso, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Financial

Services, Japan

Nadia Calviño, Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization, Ministry for Economy and Digitalization, Spain

Rosthom Fadli, Governor, Bank of Algeria

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance Department of Finance, Canada

Philip Lowe, Governor, Reserve Bank of Australia (Alternate for Joshua Frydenberg, Treasurer for the Commonwealth, Australia)

Roberto Gualtieri, Minister of the Economy and Finance, Italy

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil

Martin Guzmán, Minister of Economy, Argentina

Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Finance, The Netherlands

François Villeroy De Galhau, Governor, Banque de France (Alternate for Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy and Finance, France)

Ueli Maurer, Head of the Federal Department of Finance, Switzerland

Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance, South Africa

Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, United States

Ludovic Ngatse, Deputy Minister for Budget, Republic of Congo (Alternate for Calixte Nganongo, Minister of Finance and Budget, Republic of Congo)

Jan Tore Sanner, Minister for Finance, Ministry of Finance, Norway

Veerathai Santiprabhob, Governor, Bank of Thailand

Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance, Germany

Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance, Russian Federation

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, India

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom

Yi Gang, Governor, People's Bank of China

Observers

Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Chairman, Development Committee (DC)

Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank (ECB)

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President, European Commission (EC)

Randal K. Quarles, Chairman, Financial Stability Board (FSB)

Martha Newton, Deputy Director-General for Policy, International Labour Organization (ILO)

Angel Gurria, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

Elliott Harris, Assistant Secretary-General/Chief Economist, United Nations (UN)

Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

David Malpass, President, The World Bank (WB)

Yi Xiaozhun, Deputy Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO)