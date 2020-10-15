State Emergency Response Commission to meet Friday, October 16

The State Emergency Response Commission will meet via teleconference on Friday, Oct 16. The meeting will be available via livestream at ncdps.gov/news-conference.

WHAT: State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) Meeting. The 23-member SERC is responsible for protecting the state’s citizens and environment through effective emergency planning.

WHEN: Friday, October 16, 2020 9 a.m.

AGENDA:

9:10 AM New Member Introduction & Oath of Office Mike Sprayberry, NCEM 9:15 AM ISAAC Update Brian Neil, ISAAC 9:25 AM SERT COVID Update Mike Sprayberry, NCEM 9:35 AM NCORR Recovery Program Update Laura Hogshead, NCORR 9:45 AM Sparta Earthquake Recovery Greg Atchley, NCEM /Alleghany County EM 9:50 AM Republican National Convention Review Charlotte-Mecklenburg EM 10:00 AM Election Preparation and Security Brief State Board of Elections 10:05 AM Seasonal Influenza Outlook and Preparation NCDHHS 10:20 AM SERC Association/Agency Reports

North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association – Dance

North Carolina Department of Transportation– McGraw

North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal – Taylor

11:00 AM Adjourn