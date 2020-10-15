Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Emergency Response Commission to meet Friday, October 16

The State Emergency Response Commission will meet via teleconference on Friday, Oct 16. The meeting will be available via livestream at ncdps.gov/news-conference.

WHAT:           State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) Meeting. The 23-member SERC is responsible for protecting the state’s citizens and environment through effective emergency planning.

WHEN:           Friday, October 16, 2020    9 a.m.

AGENDA:

9:10 AM        New Member Introduction & Oath of Office           Mike Sprayberry, NCEM 9:15 AM        ISAAC Update                                                                   Brian Neil, ISAAC 9:25 AM        SERT COVID Update                                              Mike Sprayberry, NCEM 9:35 AM        NCORR Recovery Program Update                       Laura Hogshead, NCORR 9:45 AM        Sparta Earthquake Recovery       Greg Atchley, NCEM /Alleghany County EM  9:50 AM        Republican National Convention Review               Charlotte-Mecklenburg EM 10:00 AM      Election Preparation and Security Brief                    State Board of Elections 10:05 AM      Seasonal Influenza Outlook and Preparation                                  NCDHHS 10:20 AM      SERC Association/Agency Reports

  • North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association – Dance
  • North Carolina Department of Transportation– McGraw
  • North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal – Taylor

11:00 AM             Adjourn

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

