URW Press Release

Paris, Amsterdam, October 15, 2020

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today received proposals from a consortium of investors representing 4.1% of the share capital of the Group, ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 10, 2020.

URW always welcomes views from its shareholders and will continue to engage in a constructive and open dialogue with them.

The Supervisory Board of URW convened today. It expresses its strong disagreement with these proposals, which add significant uncertainty and risk in the current complex environment.

The Supervisory Board reiterates its unanimous support and commitment to RESET, a comprehensive and well-calibrated plan, which results from an in-depth review of the Group’s strategic options.

Colin Dyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, declares: “The RESET plan is already on track, as evidenced by the recent announcement of the disposal of the SHiFT office building, which demonstrates URW management’s ability to deliver on its strategic roadmap. The RESET plan is about immediate action to ensure the operational and financial flexibility of the Group. It will reinforce URW in the long term to the benefit of all its shareholders.”

