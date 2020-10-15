Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Schwank Receives Penn State Agricultural Council Leadership Award

Reading, October 15, 2020 The Penn State Agricultural Council today recognized State Senator Judy Schwank (D-11th district) as their Leadership Award recipient for 2019.

The Council, first formed in 1961, is comprised of organizations, groups and businesses that represent a strategic agricultural or related interest in Pennsylvania.

The Leadership Award is one of three awards given annually to outstanding leaders in the agricultural community in Pennsylvania that:

  • Demonstrate outstanding communication and advocacy skills.
  • Exhibit the highest levels of professionalism, performance, innovation, judgment, and problem-solving skills.
  • Encourage personal development, partnerships, collaboration, and respect.
  • Serve as a role model, mentor, diplomat, and inspiration.

The other awards are the Youth Leadership Award (to a student) and the Leadership in Action Award (given to an organization, group or event).

Nominations are solicited from Penn State Ag Council member organizations and their membership. The selection committee is comprised of the Penn State Ag Council President and the Penn State Ag Council Membership Committee.

“It’s truly an honor to receive this award,” Schwank said. “This is the part of my work as a state senator that I find so rewarding. Our agriculture industry in Pennsylvania and the agriculture economy are so important to me, to my constituents and to all of the people of the Commonwealth.”

-30-

