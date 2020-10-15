D2L PARTNERING WITH LEADING EDTECH ORGANIZATIONS TO SUPPORT END-USERS

Participation in IMS Ecosystem Accelerator Program and Compatibility Check Ensures Seamless System Integration

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced that it is the first learning management system provider to participate in a new program to guarantee interoperability of rostering data across the digital learning ecosystem.

IMS Global Learning Consortium, the world-leading non-profit collaborative developing common standards across edtech to support success in teaching and learning, recently launched the IMS Ecosystem Accelerator Program — a new initiative that goes beyond IMS product certification to reliably and transparently integrate products using IMS OneRoster®. Using the new OneRoster Compatibility Check allows D2L to work with K-12 districts to verify integrations with their student information system to ensure compatibility.

“We believe that edtech needs to be easier now more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic has made online learning essential for so many teachers and learners,” says Dr. Rob Abel, CEO at IMS Global Learning Consortium. “Working together with organizations like D2L — the first LMS provider to participate in the Ecosystem Accelerator Program — we’re helping districts ensure smoother integrations with the IMS OneRoster standard to put digital resources into the hands of teachers and students on day one of learning.”

“We’re really excited to be the first learning management system provider in the IMS Supplier Referral Program for OneRoster Compatibility Check,” says David Koehn, SVP Product Management at D2L. “We’re especially gratified to be participating in the Ecosystem Accelerator Program because we share IMS Global’s commitment to making online learning as easy and seamless as possible. And that starts with implementation.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations and #8 overall by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

