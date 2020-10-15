Campus Technology Announces New Events Advisory Board
/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Technology is pleased to announce the creation of a new Events Advisory Board, a group of higher education technology leaders from a variety of institutions across the country who will inform our growing number of virtual events.
This year, Campus Technology launched the Distance Learning Summit, a free one-day virtual conference for education and IT professionals to share ideas, experiences and best practices in a series of live sessions. After two successful summits in the spring and summer, a fall event focused on the impact of remote work and learning on higher education will take place on Oct. 20.
As we expand the summits and other virtual events in 2021, the new CT Events Advisory Board will play a key role in fine-tuning event themes, session topics and more.
“Our board members have graciously volunteered their time and expertise to help guide our event programing,” said Rhea Kelly, executive editor for Campus Technology. “With their input, we aim to create the best possible content and professional development opportunities for the higher education IT community.”
We are pleased to welcome the following board members:
Jill Albin-Hill
VP for Operations and Technology and CIO
Dominican University
Kyle Bowen
Executive Director, Learning Experience
Arizona State University
Shawna Dark
Chief Academic Technology Officer & Executive Director, Research, Teaching and Learning
University of California, Berkeley
Brian P. Fodrey
CIO and Vice Provost for Educational Technology
Stevenson University
Jory Hadsell
Executive Director, California Virtual Campus
California Community Colleges
Joy Hatch
VP for Information Technology and Enrollment Management
Fairmont State University
Thomas Hoover
Chief Information Officer
Louisiana Tech University
Patricia Kahn
CIO and Assistant VP for Information Technology Services
The College of Staten Island, CUNY
Orlando Leon
VP for Information Technology and CIO
California State University, Fresno
Michael Mathews
VP for Technology and Innovation
Oral Roberts University
Joseph Moreau
Vice Chancellor, Technology
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Brian Nichols
Chief Information Officer
University of Kentucky
Ernie Perez
Director, Educational Technology, Digital Learning & Innovation
Boston University
Celeste M. Schwartz
VP for Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Montgomery County Community College
Registration for the Oct. 20 Distance Learning Summit is open at campustechnology.com/summit. Information on the CT Events Advisory Board can be found at campustechnology.com/board.
About Campus Technology
Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources, with distribution across a website, digital magazine, newsletters, podcast, webcasts and events. It's the go-to resource for campus professionals, providing in-depth coverage on the technologies and implementations influencing colleges and universities across the nation. Content includes valuable hands-on articles, best practices, industry trends, expert advice and insightful articles to help administrators, campus executives, technologists and educators plan, develop and successfully launch effective IT initiatives. campustechnology.com
About 1105 Media Education Group
The 1105 Education Group, a division of 1105 Media Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to the education sector, focusing on IT and instructional technology. Our content platforms for our core properties include magazines, websites, newsletters, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. 1105media.com
###
Rhea Kelly 1105 Media Inc 650-489-6244 rkelly@1105media.com