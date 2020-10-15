NordicNinja VC invests in Realeyes

Investment to support new product development

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realeyes, the world’s leading Emotion AI company, announced today that it closed growth investment from NordicNinja, a Japanese-backed VC fund focused on scaling up deeptech-focused technology companies linked with the Nordic and Baltic region.



The investment will be used to commercialize new emotion AI products globally. Realeyes uses front-facing cameras and computer vision technology to measure the attention and emotion response of opt-in audiences as they experience digital content on mobile phones, tablets, and desktop and laptop computers.

Founded in Estonia, Realeyes is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, Tokyo, and Budapest. Realeyes provides attention and emotion technology to over 180 enterprise customers, primarily to large advertisers and media platforms.

NordicNinja joins Realeyes’ previous investor base, including Draper Esprit and Japanese funds NTT DOCOMO Ventures, the VC arm of NTT Group, Japan's leading telco, and Global Brain.

“We make investments in companies that we can help grow through our expertise, our relationships, and understanding, especially with the Asian technology markets,” said Tomosaku Sohara, Managing Partner of NordicNinja VC. “Realeyes has both innovative technology and strong product momentum that we can build on to meet demand from large advertisers, publishers, and other enterprises. The company’s Estonian founders are part of a burgeoning community of entrepreneurs from the region building innovative and valuable technology companies.”

“This investment comes at an exciting time for Realeyes, as digital media and virtual experiences play an increasing role in our lives,” said Mihkel Jäätma, co-founder and CEO of Realeyes. “We’re thrilled to welcome NordicNinja aboard to accelerate our new product development and meet global demand for solutions that enable greater human connection. Our mission is to create one trillion more smiles globally every year.”

The investment follows Realeyes’ recent launch of its flagship solution called PreView, an advanced attention measurement platform. PreView allows advertisers to reduce media waste by predicting and eliminating low-performing video creative and boosting strong attentive creative. PreView has achieved up to 30% performance gains and 9X return on investment.

Realeyes customers include brands such as Mars Inc, AT&T, Hershey’s and Coca-Cola, agencies Ipsos, MarketCast and Publicis, and media companies such as Warner Media and Teads.

About Realeyes

Realeyes is a leader in computer vision and emotion AI that empowers companies to create remarkable customer experiences that drive growth. Realeyes uses front-facing cameras and computer vision technology to measure the attention and emotion response of opt-in audiences as they experience digital content. Realeyes enables companies to inform and measure their content and live consumer experiences, predict performance and maximize ROI. Over 180 leading marketers and publishers rely on Realeyes to measure human response at the speed and scale of AI. Visit www.realeyesit.com.

About NordicNinja VC

NordicNinja VC is a Japanese backed €101 million deeptech fund that started operating in 2019 with the focus on “New Nordic” scale-ups. Visit www.nordicninja.vc.

Media Contact for Realeyes:

Ben Billingsley

Broadsheet Communications

(917) 826 - 1103

ben@broadsheetcomms.com

Media Contact for NordicNinja VC

Claes Mikko Nilsen

Investment Director, NordicNinja VC

+358 504 913001, claes.mikko@nordicninja.vc