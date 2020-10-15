Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OpSec Security Introduces Exciting New Features for its Trademark InSight Platform

Over thirty new features and capabilities to further expand product approval efficiencies

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, the leading global provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is pleased to announce its latest product update to Trademark InSight a license management solution designed to help our licensed brand owners manage asset and IP distribution, facilitate product approvals, create licensing agreements, and collect royalties.

“With over thirty new product features, this update is focused on providing to our licensed brands additional options to route product requests for approval, new collaboration tools and email alerts to efficiently review and approve product submissions, advanced filtering options to quickly perform daily product approval tasks, and much more,” said Adam Cusumano, Digital Operations Director.

The OpSec InSight™ product platform is a suite of products and services designed to provide product digitization/serialization, product journey tracking, license management, and consumer engagement solutions assisting customers with managing the integrity of their brands, products, services, and documents. For more information about our license management solutions, or to request a demonstration of the OpSec InSight product platform, please visit our website.

About OpSec Security 
OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity, Facebook and LinkedIn

For further information, contact:  
OpSec Security, Inc. 
Branddy Spence 
Director of Marketing 
bspence@opsecsecurity.com  
+1 410 917 8943 

