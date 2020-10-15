Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,328 in the last 365 days.

Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2021 second quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector.

  • To participate in the conference: 1-800-920-2776
    Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

  • To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21971095).

  • To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”.

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.