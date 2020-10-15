DraftKings and Turner Sports Enter Multi-Year Agreement

/EIN News/ -- DraftKings to be Featured Across Turner Sports’ Linear Programming and Bleacher Report for Digital Content Integrations

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and Turner Sports have entered into a multi-year agreement making the digital sports entertainment and gaming company the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider across select Turner Sports and Bleacher Report properties, excluding NBA programming.



Under the arrangement, DraftKings will provide sports betting information and daily fantasy content across Turner Sports telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels including the B/R app. Planned integrations will include custom content segments, DraftKings’ betting odds and daily fantasy statistics, original content, personalized automated alerts and editorial across B/R channels including the B/R Betting vertical, the most engaged digital sports media brand in the sports betting industry*.

“Regulated betting is quickly becoming a fixture of modern sports entertainment, and this collaboration with Turner Sports further scales the reach of our products and content to engage fans,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “Turner Sports platforms provide exceptional content as they continually captivate sports audiences. Their medium aligns with the DraftKings’ brand and we look forward to delivering a seamless experience for readers and viewers while also broadening our visibility.”

“While this emerging industry continues to evolve, sports betting helps to drive engagement, increased time spent viewing and audience scale,” said Will Funk, Executive Vice President, Sports Partnerships and Branded Content, Turner Sports. “This alliance enhances Turner Sports’ content with betting information that our hyper-engaged, highly interactive viewers demand, while driving customer engagement and acquisition for DraftKings.”

Bleacher Report launched its B/R Betting vertical in 2019 to focus on content in and around sports betting. Since its launch it has consistently ranked as the most engaged sports media brand devoted to the subject.

Fans can access DraftKings Daily Fantasy, Sportsbook and Casino anywhere by visiting www.draftkings.com or by downloading DraftKings apps via iOS and Android.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all multimedia screens. Turner Sports’ television coverage includes Major League Baseball, the NBA, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and ELEAGUE. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, the B/R Live streaming sports platform, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products, as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE PASS, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com.



