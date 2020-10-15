MiMedx Files Definitive Proxy Materials

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or “the Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”). The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDXG2020. Shareholders as of the record date, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.



In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be conducted in a virtual format only to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders, directors and employees and to provide access to our shareholders regardless of geographic location.

The Company is mailing the definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) and accompanying proxy card for the 2020 Annual Meeting to its shareholders. A free copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that the Company files with the SEC may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at the Company’s website at https://mimedx.com.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than 1.9 million allografts to date. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:

Hilary Dixon

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

770.651.9066

investorrelations@mimedx.com