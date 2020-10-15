BBHC Independent Directors All Resign

/EIN News/ -- Company Appoints One Replacement Director

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBHC, Inc., (“BBHC” or “the Company”) (OTC: TRNX), announced today that the Company’s three independent Directors have all tendered their formal resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors. All three resignations were voluntary and were effective September 30, 2020. None of these resignations were the result of any disagreements with the policies, practices or procedures of the Company.

In conjunction with these resignations, the Company appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Tyler Wilson to the Board of Directors. The Company also appointed Scott Mahoney, its Chief Executive Officer to the role of Chairman of the Board.

“We wish to thank all three independent directors for their many years of service,” commented Scott Mahoney, Chairman and CEO of BBHC. “Their collective contributions, counsel, and support were critical in the advancement of our business strategy over many years. With the successful spin-off of Taronis Fuels, our Board has had a greatly diminished role in recent months. The Company will greatly reduce its operating cost structure with the reductions to the Board of Directors,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About BBHC, Inc.

BBHC owns a controlling interest in Water Pilot, LLC. The WATER PILOT® System immediately reduces water consumption and provides you with live remote consumption monitoring for long term leak protection and water asset management. An integral, client-based alarm and notification system that reports to any mobile device. Water Pilot may be appropriate for a wide range of businesses or properties with a water meter. For more information, please visit our website at www.gowaterpilot.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov .