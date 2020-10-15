HOMB Announces Record Third Quarter

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released third quarter earnings today.



Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2020:

Metric Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Net Income $69.3 million $62.8 million $507,000 $73.3 million $72.8 million Total Revenue (net) $176.1 million $173.7 million $162.7 million $167.8 million $167.7 million Income (loss) before income taxes $90.4 million $82.1 million ($2.4 million) $96.5 million $100.0 million Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $104.4 million $102.7 million $92.2 million $96.5 million $100.0 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 51.32% 47.25% -1.49%﻿ 57.49% 59.60% P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.28% 59.15% 56.67% 57.49% 59.60% ROA 1.66% 1.55% 0.01% 1.94% 1.93% ROA (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.50% 2.53% 2.45% 2.56% 2.65% ROA, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense

(non-GAAP)(1) 1.91% 1.92% 1.87% 1.94% 1.93% NIM 3.92% 4.11% 4.22% 4.24% 4.32% NIM, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 3.98% 4.16% 4.22% 4.24% 4.32% Purchase Accounting Accretion $7.0 million $7.0 million $7.6 million $9.1 million $8.5 million ROE 10.97% 10.27% 0.08% 11.71% 11.84% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 18.29% 17.40% 0.14% 19.55% 20.04% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.42 $0.38 $0.00 $0.44 $0.44 Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.47% 0.39% 0.44% 0.43% 0.45% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.6% 12.0% 11.5% 12.4% 12.2% Leverage 10.4% 10.3% 10.8% 11.3% 10.9% Tier 1 Capital 13.2% 12.6% 12.1% 13.0% 12.8% Total Risk-Based Capital 16.9% 16.2% 15.7% 16.4% 16.2% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 2.12% 1.99% 2.01% 0.94% 0.97% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 2.29% 2.15% 2.01% 0.94% 0.97%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“To deliver record setting performance in Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue, while navigating a pandemic, CECL and economic volatility is even beyond my expectations,” said John Allison, Chairman. “I’m now tracking a new measure of profitability that I think is extremely important that I call ‘P5 NR = Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision, Profit Percentage,’ which was 59.28% for the third quarter, up from 59.15% in the second quarter,” Allison continued. “While current economic times remain uncertain, one thing remains certain and that is the strong earnings power of Home BancShares,” added Allison.



“PPNR has received increased focus within the industry in recent months. Our ability to reach a record setting $104.4 million PPNR is certainly a highlight of this quarter,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

Net income increased $6.5 million, or 10.3%, to $69.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $62.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, and income before income taxes (pre-tax net income) increased $8.3 million, or 10.1%, to $90.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $82.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was a record for the Company. PPNR increased $1.6 million, or 1.6%, to $104.4 million(1) for three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $102.7 million(1) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was also a record for the Company. Total revenue increased $2.4 million, or 1.4%, to $176.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $173.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) increased from 47.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to 51.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage (“P5 NR ”) (non-GAAP), increased from 59.15%(1) for the second quarter 2020 to 59.28%(1) for the third quarter 2020.



During the third quarter of 2020, we recorded $14.0 million of total credit loss expense which was primarily due to the Company increasing reserves on deferred loans resulting from ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the inherent risk associated with deferred loans, management recorded an additional reserve on the deferred loans. As of September 30, 2020, we had deferrals of $933.8 million on 330 loans.



Our net interest margin was 3.92% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.11% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The yield on loans was 5.24% and 5.43% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, as average loans decreased from $11.79 billion to $11.76 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.54% as of September 30, 2020 from 0.64% as of June 30, 2020, with average balances of $9.68 billion and $9.51 billion, respectively.



As of September 30, 2020, we had $848.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These loans are at 1.00% plus the accretion of the origination fee. Excluding PPP loans, our net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was 3.98%.(1) The PPP loans had an 18-basis point dilutive impact to the yield on loans. The PPP loans were dilutive to the net interest margin by 6 basis points.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market. As a result of this excess liquidity, we had an increase of $173.7 million of average interest-bearing cash balances in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. This excess liquidity diluted the net interest margin by 5 basis points.



During the third quarter of 2020, there was zero event interest income compared to event interest income of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. This lowered the net interest margin by 4 basis points.



Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $7.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $55.8 million and $62.8 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining time deposit premiums were $176,000 and $206,000 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.



The net interest margin experienced 14 basis points of noise for the three-months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily resulting from a 5 basis point decline for excess liquidity, a 4 basis point decline for event interest income, a 3 basis point decline for investment premium amortizations, a 1 basis point decline for PPP loans, and a 1 basis point decline for adjustments as a result of the conversion of LH Finance, which we acquired on February 29, 2020.



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased $2.4 million, or 1.6%, to $147.7 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $150.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was the result of a $4.8 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense. The $4.8 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $4.2 million decrease in loan interest income and a $625,000 net decrease in investment income. The $2.4 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $421,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB borrowings.



The Company reported $30.0 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest income were $10.2 million from mortgage lending income, $8.5 million from other service charges and fees, $4.9 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $3.4 million from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments and $2.6 million from other income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 included $3.2 million in dividends related to a special dividend from an equity investment and a $1.4 million adjustment for the decline in fair market value of marketable securities.



Mortgage lending income increased $4.0 million, or 64.3%, to $10.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $6.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The housing market continues to benefit from the current low interest rate environment. The Company experienced an increase in secondary market loan sales of $50 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. In addition, reduced hedging expenses led to higher margins on secondary market loan sales.



Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $71.7 million. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest expense were $41.5 million from salaries and employee benefits, $15.7 million in other expense and $9.6 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the third quarter of 2020, our efficiency ratio was 39.56% compared to 44.93% for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $11.69 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $11.96 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits were $12.94 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $13.18 billion at June 30, 2020. Total assets were $16.55 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $16.90 billion at June 30, 2020.



During the third quarter 2020, the Company experienced approximately $264.3 million in organic loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $72.4 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.68 billion at September 30, 2020. Our legacy footprint experienced $191.9 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.



Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.63% as of September 30, 2020 compared to 0.50% as of June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.39% as of June 30, 2020 to 0.47% as of September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2020 were $23.3 million, $40.2 million, $489,000, $4.4 million and $5.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $73.8 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 were $24.8 million, $43.3 million, $523,000, $4.4 million and $5.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $78.4 million.



The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $248.2 million at September 30, 2020, or 2.12% of total loans, compared to the allowance for loan losses of $238.3 million, or 1.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.29%(1) at September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and allowance for loan losses was 336.4% and 397.9% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Stockholders’ equity was $2.54 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $2.49 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $48.7 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $47.8 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per common share was $15.38 at September 30, 2020 compared to $15.09 at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.30(1) at September 30, 2020 compared to $8.99(1) at June 30, 2020, an increase of 13.72% on an annualized basis.

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense); return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; net interest margin, excluding PPP loans; yield on loans, excluding PPP loans; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, including from the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) model on January 1, 2020; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020.



Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, ( In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 144,197 $ 185,047 $ 147,200 $ 168,914 $ 171,492 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 899,140 1,030,609 424,235 321,687 270,804 Cash and cash equivalents 1,043,337 1,215,656 571,435 490,601 442,296 Federal funds sold - - - - 1,650 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 2,361,900 2,238,005 2,098,000 2,083,838 2,087,508 Loans receivable 11,691,470 11,955,743 11,384,982 10,869,710 10,771,946 Allowance for credit losses (248,224 ) (238,340 ) (228,923 ) (102,122 ) (104,304 ) Loans receivable, net 11,443,246 11,717,403 11,156,059 10,767,588 10,667,642 Bank premises and equipment, net 280,364 279,498 281,795 280,103 277,966 Foreclosed assets held for sale 4,322 6,292 8,204 9,143 8,639 Cash value of life insurance 102,989 102,443 103,120 102,562 102,003 Accrued interest receivable 72,599 80,274 50,295 45,086 47,557 Deferred tax asset, net 75,167 74,333 77,110 44,301 53,436 Goodwill 973,025 973,025 973,025 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles 32,149 33,569 35,055 36,572 38,136 Other assets 160,660 174,908 177,634 213,845 216,694 Total assets $ 16,549,758 $ 16,895,406 $ 15,531,732 $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 3,207,967 $ 3,413,727 $ 2,425,036 $ 2,367,091 $ 2,394,207 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 8,011,200 7,970,979 7,149,644 6,933,964 6,620,616 Time deposits 1,718,299 1,793,230 1,940,234 1,977,328 2,032,547 Total deposits 12,937,466 13,177,936 11,514,914 11,278,383 11,047,370 Federal funds purchased - - - 5,000 50,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 158,447 162,858 126,884 143,727 157,038 FHLB and other borrowed funds 403,428 531,432 951,436 621,439 691,443 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 139,485 161,095 138,479 102,410 117,332 Subordinated debentures 370,133 369,939 369,748 369,557 369,363 Total liabilities 14,008,959 14,403,260 13,101,461 12,520,516 12,432,546 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,652 1,652 1,651 1,664 1,669 Capital surplus 1,520,103 1,518,631 1,516,151 1,537,091 1,542,858 Retained earnings 980,699 932,856 891,498 956,555 904,980 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 38,345 39,007 20,971 16,221 19,882 Total stockholders' equity 2,540,799 2,492,146 2,430,271 2,511,531 2,469,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,549,758 $ 16,895,406 $ 15,531,732 $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 154,787 $ 158,996 $ 158,148 $ 161,211 $ 167,470 $ 471,931 $ 497,134 Investment securities Taxable 7,227 8,693 9,776 9,707 10,343 25,696 31,699 Tax-exempt 4,367 3,698 3,114 3,260 3,193 11,179 9,755 Deposits - other banks 252 211 1,116 949 1,068 1,579 4,239 Federal funds sold - - 21 5 8 21 29 Total interest income 166,633 171,598 172,175 175,132 182,082 510,406 542,856 Interest expense Interest on deposits 13,200 15,116 24,198 26,823 29,566 52,514 87,281 Federal funds purchased - - 13 33 21 13 21 FHLB borrowed funds 2,235 2,656 2,698 2,686 3,683 7,589 14,523 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 237 260 462 652 628 959 1,892 Subordinated debentures 4,823 4,899 5,079 5,155 5,207 14,801 15,705 Total interest expense 20,495 22,931 32,450 35,349 39,105 75,876 119,422 Net interest income 146,138 148,667 139,725 139,783 142,977 434,530 423,434 Provision for credit loss - loans 14,000 11,441 76,672 - - 102,113 1,325 Provision for credit loss - acquired loans - - 9,309 - - 9,309 - Provision for credit loss - investment securities - - 842 - - 842 - Total credit loss expense 14,000 11,441 86,823 - - 112,264 1,325 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,138 137,226 52,902 139,783 142,977 322,266 422,109 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 4,910 4,296 6,631 6,778 6,492 15,837 19,152 Other service charges and fees 8,539 7,666 6,056 10,636 8,710 22,261 23,450 Trust fees 378 397 438 390 382 1,213 1,176 Mortgage lending income 10,177 6,196 2,621 3,801 4,610 18,994 10,502 Insurance commissions 271 533 678 551 603 1,482 1,727 Increase in cash value of life insurance 548 558 560 562 714 1,666 2,190 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 3,433 230 7,842 1,952 1,101 11,505 5,755 Gain on SBA loans - - 341 686 291 341 887 (Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net (27 ) 54 82 35 12 109 (38 ) Gain on OREO, net 470 235 277 159 334 982 598 Gain (loss) on securities, net - - - (2 ) - - - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (1,350 ) 919 (5,818 ) - - (6,249 ) - Other income 2,602 3,939 3,219 2,481 1,500 9,760 6,088 Total non-interest income 29,951 25,023 22,927 28,029 24,749 77,901 71,487 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 41,511 40,088 39,329 38,446 39,919 120,928 115,731 Occupancy and equipment 9,566 10,172 8,873 8,729 9,047 28,611 26,723 Data processing expense 4,921 4,614 4,326 4,294 4,059 13,861 11,867 Other operating expenses 15,714 25,298 25,721 19,873 14,739 66,733 50,124 Total non-interest expense 71,712 80,172 78,249 71,342 67,764 230,133 204,445 Income (loss) before income taxes 90,377 82,077 (2,420 ) 96,470 99,962 170,034 289,151 Income tax expense (benefit) 21,057 19,250 (2,927 ) 23,208 27,199 37,380 72,874 Net income $ 69,320 $ 62,827 $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 132,654 $ 216,277





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020 2020

2019 2019

2020

2019

PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ - $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.80 $ 1.29 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax (non-GAAP)(1) 0.47 0.47 0.43 0.44 0.44 1.37 1.30 Basic earnings per common share 0.42 0.38 - 0.44 0.44 0.80 1.29 Dividends per share - common 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.3900 0.3800 Book value per common share 15.38 15.09 14.72 15.10 14.80 15.38 14.80 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 9.30 8.99 8.61 9.12 8.83 9.30 8.83 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 165,200 165,163 166,014 166,696 167,178 165,458 168,178 Average diluted shares outstanding 165,200 165,163 166,014 166,696 167,178 165,458 168,178 End of period common shares outstanding 165,163 165,206 165,148 166,373 166,860 165,163 166,860 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets 1.66 % 1.55 % 0.01 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.11 % 1.92 % Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.88 % 1.93 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.96 % 1.90 % 1.94 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 1.80 % 1.68 % 0.05 % 2.12 % 2.10 % 1.21 % 2.09 % Return on average common equity 10.97 % 10.27 % 0.08 % 11.71 % 11.84 % 7.13 % 12.12 % Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 12.39 % 12.77 % 11.48 % 11.68 % 12.08 % 12.22 % 12.27 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.29 % 17.40 % 0.14 % 19.55 % 20.04 % 11.96 % 20.84 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 18.56 % 17.70 % 0.44 % 19.86 % 20.36 % 12.26 % 21.18 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 20.66 % 21.63 % 19.22 % 19.51 % 20.45 % 20.50 % 21.10 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020 2019 Efficiency ratio 39.56 % 44.93 % 46.82 % 41.26 % 39.16 % 43.69 % 40.03 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 40.08 % 39.38 % 41.37 % 41.14 % 40.60 % 40.25 % 40.35 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.92 % 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.24 % 4.32 % 4.08 % 4.30 % Net interest margin - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 3.98 % 4.16 % 4.22 % 4.24 % 4.32 % 4.12 % 4.30 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,576 $ 1,434 $ 1,227 $ 1,322 $ 1,247 $ 4,237 $ 3,933 Total revenue (net) 176,089 173,690 162,652 167,812 167,726 512,431 494,921 Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 104,377 102,732 92,178 96,470 99,962 299,287 290,476 Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 51.32 % 47.25 % -1.49 % 57.49 % 59.60 % 33.18 % 58.42 % P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.28 % 59.15 % 56.67 % 57.49 % 59.60 % 58.41 % 58.69 % Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense 79,661 78,084 70,382 73,262 72,763 228,127 217,260 Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.50 % 2.53 % 2.45 % 2.56 % 2.65 % 2.50 % 2.58 % Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (non-GAAP)(1) 1.91 % 1.92 % 1.87 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.90 % 1.93 % Total purchase accounting accretion 6,957 7,036 7,647 9,133 8,462 21,640 26,757 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 55,835 62,822 69,365 91,869 112,623 62,662 122,121 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 902 $ 795 $ 1,226 $ 1,340 $ 1,201 $ 2,923 $ 3,347 Merger and acquisition expenses - - 711 - - 711 - Amortization of intangibles 1,420 1,486 1,517 1,565 1,587 4,423 4,760 Electronic banking expense 2,426 2,054 1,715 1,870 1,901 6,195 5,655 Directors' fees 429 412 424 396 380 1,265 1,206 Due from bank service charges 259 239 223 289 272 721 792 FDIC and state assessment 1,607 1,846 1,548 1,635 (532 ) 5,001 2,833 Hurricane expense - - - - - - 897 Insurance 766 711 746 790 698 2,223 2,056 Legal and accounting 1,235 1,278 919 1,633 1,414 3,432 3,384 Other professional fees 1,661 1,735 3,226 3,189 1,906 6,622 7,024 Operating supplies 460 553 535 469 511 1,548 1,552 Postage 328 313 327 327 320 968 939 Telephone 321 310 324 312 289 955 898 Unfunded commitments - 9,214 7,775 - - 16,989 - Other expense 3,900 4,352 4,505 6,058 4,792 12,757 14,781 Total other operating expenses $ 15,714 $ 25,298 $ 25,721 $ 19,873 $ 14,739 $ 66,733 $ 50,124 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 90.37 % 90.73 % 98.87 % 96.38 % 97.51 % Common equity to assets 15.35 % 14.75 % 15.65 % 16.71 % 16.57 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 9.88 % 9.35 % 9.79 % 10.80 % 10.59 % LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,342,212 $ 4,325,795 $ 4,357,007 $ 4,412,769 $ 4,375,970 Construction/land development 1,748,857 1,818,151 1,892,394 1,776,689 1,827,454 Agricultural 89,476 105,554 89,630 88,400 87,087 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,665,628 1,730,716 1,775,610 1,819,221 1,808,099 Multifamily residential 491,380 482,635 411,960 488,278 498,079 Total real estate 8,337,553 8,462,851 8,526,601 8,585,357 8,596,689 Consumer 883,568 851,344 852,174 511,909 469,741 Commercial and industrial 2,161,818 2,228,816 1,759,752 1,528,003 1,479,724 Agricultural 85,365 80,023 64,582 63,644 90,343 Other 223,166 332,709 181,873 180,797 135,449 Loans receivable $ 11,691,470 $ 11,955,743 $ 11,384,982 $ 10,869,710 $ 10,771,946 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in total loans receivable) 848,745 848,628 - - - ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 238,340 $ 228,923 $ 102,122 $ 104,304 $ 106,066 Impact of adopting ASC 326 - - 43,988 - - Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans - - 357 - - Loans charged off 4,599 2,582 4,265 2,631 2,302 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 483 558 740 449 540 Net loans (recovered)/charged off 4,116 2,024 3,525 2,182 1,762 Provision for credit loss - loans 14,000 11,441 76,672 - - Provision for credit loss - acquired loans - - 9,309 - - Total credit loss expense excluding provision for credit loss - investment securities 14,000 11,441 85,981 - - Balance, end of period $ 248,224 $ 238,340 $ 228,923 $ 102,122 $ 104,304 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.12 % 1.99 % 2.01 % 0.94 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 2.29 % 2.15 % 2.01 % 0.94 % 0.97 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 65,148 $ 52,074 $ 52,131 $ 47,607 $ 48,640 Loans past due 90 days or more 8,635 7,824 7,760 7,238 9,964 Total non-performing loans 73,783 59,898 59,891 54,845 58,604 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 4,322 6,292 8,204 9,143 8,639 Other non-performing assets 247 247 447 447 447 Total other non-performing assets 4,569 6,539 8,651 9,590 9,086 Total non-performing assets $ 78,352 $ 66,437 $ 68,542 $ 64,435 $ 67,690 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 336.42 % 397.91 % 382.23 % 186.20 % 177.98 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.63 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.54 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.45 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 926,754 $ 252 0.11 % $ 753,093 $ 211 0.11 % Federal funds sold 124 - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Investment securities - taxable 1,618,058 7,227 1.78 % 1,673,334 8,693 2.09 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 672,067 5,731 3.39 % 461,640 4,890 4.26 % Loans receivable - FTE 11,758,143 154,999 5.24 % 11,790,398 159,238 5.43 % Total interest-earning assets 14,975,146 168,209 4.47 % 14,678,465 173,032 4.74 % Non-earning assets 1,619,349 1,640,741 Total assets $ 16,594,495 $ 16,319,206 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,937,412 $ 6,651 0.33 % $ 7,651,259 $ 7,818 0.41 % Time deposits 1,745,279 6,549 1.49 % 1,855,626 7,298 1.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,682,691 13,200 0.54 % 9,506,885 15,116 0.64 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 157,172 237 0.60 % 154,628 260 0.68 % FHLB borrowed funds 464,799 2,235 1.91 % 652,354 2,656 1.64 % Subordinated debentures 370,038 4,823 5.19 % 369,846 4,899 5.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,674,700 20,495 0.76 % 10,683,713 22,931 0.86 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,259,501 3,038,490 Other liabilities 146,502 137,062 Total liabilities 14,080,703 13,859,265 Shareholders' equity 2,513,792 2,459,941 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,594,495 $ 16,319,206 Net interest spread 3.71 % 3.88 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 147,714 3.92 % $ 150,101 4.11 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 671,231 $ 1,579 0.31 % $ 261,419 $ 4,239 2.17 % Federal funds sold 1,775 21 1.58 % 1,510 29 2.57 % Investment securities - taxable 1,665,900 25,696 2.06 % 1,647,781 31,699 2.57 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 503,253 14,712 3.90 % 380,115 12,741 4.48 % Loans receivable - FTE 11,519,706 472,635 5.48 % 10,993,686 498,081 6.06 % Total interest-earning assets 14,361,865 514,643 4.79 % 13,284,511 546,789 5.50 % Non-earning assets 1,655,973 1,772,341 Total assets $ 16,017,838 $ 15,056,852 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,544,763 $ 30,272 0.54 % $ 6,634,809 $ 59,788 1.20 % Time deposits 1,847,833 22,242 1.61 % 1,954,182 27,493 1.88 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,392,596 52,514 0.75 % 8,588,991 87,281 1.36 % Federal funds purchased 2,080 13 0.83 % 1,618 21 1.74 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 150,020 959 0.85 % 146,277 1,892 1.73 % FHLB borrowed funds 579,805 7,589 1.75 % 945,351 14,523 2.05 % Subordinated debentures 369,846 14,801 5.35 % 369,078 15,705 5.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,494,347 75,876 0.97 % 10,051,315 119,422 1.59 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,904,159 2,508,082 Other liabilities 134,281 110,715 Total liabilities 13,532,787 12,670,112 Shareholders' equity 2,485,051 2,386,740 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,017,838 $ 15,056,852 Net interest spread 3.82 % 3.91 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 438,767 4.08 % $ 427,367 4.30 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 69,320 $ 62,827 $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 132,654 $ 216,277 Pre-tax adjustments Special dividend from equity investment (3,181 ) - (7,004 ) (861 ) - (10,185 ) (2,134 ) Provision for credit losses 14,000 11,441 86,823 - - 112,264 1,325 Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 1,350 (919 ) 5,818 - - 6,249 - Branch write-off expense - 981 - - - 981 - Unfunded commitment expense - 9,214 7,775 - - 16,989 - Outsourced special project expense - - 1,092 631 - 1,092 900 Merger and acquisition expenses - - 711 - - 711 - FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit - - - - (2,291 ) - (2,291 ) Hurricane expenses - - - - - - 897 Total pre-tax adjustments 12,169 20,717 95,215 (230 ) (2,291 ) 128,101 (1,303 ) Tax-effect of adjustments 3,181 5,414 24,884 (59 ) (592 ) 33,479 (336 ) Adjustments after-tax 8,988 15,303 70,331 (171 ) (1,699 ) 94,622 (967 ) Florida tax savings - - - - (497 ) - - BOLI redemption tax - - - - 3,667 - 3,667 Total adjustments after-tax (B) 8,988 15,303 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 94,622 2,700 Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 78,308 $ 78,130 $ 70,838 $ 73,091 $ 74,234 $ 227,276 $ 218,977 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 165,200 165,163 166,014 166,696 167,178 165,458 168,178 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ - $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.80 $ 1.29 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) 0.05 0.09 0.43 - - 0.57 0.01 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (C/D) $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 1.37 $ 1.30 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/G) 1.66% 1.55% 0.01% 1.94% 1.93% 1.11% 1.92% Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+F)/G) 1.88% 1.93% 1.88% 1.94% 1.96% 1.90% 1.94% Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense): (B/G) 2.50% 2.53% 2.45% 2.56% 2.65% 2.50% 2.58% Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense: (C/G) 1.91% 1.92% 1.87% 1.94% 1.93% 1.90% 1.93% Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+E)/(G-H)) 1.80% 1.68% 0.05% 2.12% 2.10% 1.21% 2.09% GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 69,320 $ 62,827 $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 132,654 $ 216,277 Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (B) $ 104,377 $ 102,732 $ 92,178 $ 96,470 $ 99,962 $ 299,287 $ 290,476 Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (C) $ 79,661 $ 78,084 $ 70,382 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 228,127 $ 217,260 Amortization of intangibles (D) 1,420 1,486 1,517 1,565 1,587 4,423 4,760 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (E) 1,049 1,098 1,121 1,161 1,177 3,268 3,531 Adjustments after-tax (F) 8,988 15,303 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 94,622 2,700 Average assets (G) 16,594,495 16,319,206 15,133,475 14,944,368 14,993,232 16,017,838 15,056,852 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (H) 1,005,864 1,007,307 999,004 995,721 997,309 1,004,065 998,889



