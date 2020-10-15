Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HOMB Announces Record Third Quarter

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released third quarter earnings today.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2020:

Metric Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
Net Income $69.3 million $62.8 million $507,000 $73.3 million $72.8 million
Total Revenue (net) $176.1 million $173.7 million $162.7 million $167.8 million $167.7 million
Income (loss) before income taxes $90.4 million $82.1 million ($2.4 million) $96.5 million $100.0 million
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $104.4 million $102.7 million $92.2 million $96.5 million $100.0 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 51.32% 47.25% -1.49%﻿ 57.49% 59.60%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.28% 59.15% 56.67% 57.49% 59.60%
ROA 1.66% 1.55% 0.01% 1.94% 1.93%
ROA (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.50% 2.53% 2.45% 2.56% 2.65%
ROA, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense
(non-GAAP)(1) 		1.91% 1.92% 1.87% 1.94% 1.93%
NIM 3.92% 4.11% 4.22% 4.24% 4.32%
NIM, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 3.98% 4.16% 4.22% 4.24% 4.32%
Purchase Accounting Accretion $7.0 million $7.0 million $7.6 million $9.1 million $8.5 million
ROE 10.97% 10.27% 0.08% 11.71% 11.84%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 18.29% 17.40% 0.14% 19.55% 20.04%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.42 $0.38 $0.00 $0.44 $0.44
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.47% 0.39% 0.44% 0.43% 0.45%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.6% 12.0% 11.5% 12.4% 12.2%
Leverage 10.4% 10.3% 10.8% 11.3% 10.9%
Tier 1 Capital 13.2% 12.6% 12.1% 13.0% 12.8%
Total Risk-Based Capital 16.9% 16.2% 15.7% 16.4% 16.2%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 2.12% 1.99% 2.01% 0.94% 0.97%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 2.29% 2.15% 2.01% 0.94% 0.97%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“To deliver record setting performance in Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue, while navigating a pandemic, CECL and economic volatility is even beyond my expectations,” said John Allison, Chairman. “I’m now tracking a new measure of profitability that I think is extremely important that I call ‘P5NR = Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision, Profit Percentage,’ which was 59.28% for the third quarter, up from 59.15% in the second quarter,” Allison continued. “While current economic times remain uncertain, one thing remains certain and that is the strong earnings power of Home BancShares,” added Allison.

“PPNR has received increased focus within the industry in recent months. Our ability to reach a record setting $104.4 million PPNR is certainly a highlight of this quarter,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

Net income increased $6.5 million, or 10.3%, to $69.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $62.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, and income before income taxes (pre-tax net income) increased $8.3 million, or 10.1%, to $90.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $82.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was a record for the Company. PPNR increased $1.6 million, or 1.6%, to $104.4 million(1) for three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $102.7 million(1) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was also a record for the Company. Total revenue increased $2.4 million, or 1.4%, to $176.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $173.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) increased from 47.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to 51.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage (“P5NR”) (non-GAAP), increased from 59.15%(1) for the second quarter 2020 to 59.28%(1) for the third quarter 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, we recorded $14.0 million of total credit loss expense which was primarily due to the Company increasing reserves on deferred loans resulting from ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the inherent risk associated with deferred loans, management recorded an additional reserve on the deferred loans. As of September 30, 2020, we had deferrals of $933.8 million on 330 loans.

Our net interest margin was 3.92% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.11% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The yield on loans was 5.24% and 5.43% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, as average loans decreased from $11.79 billion to $11.76 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.54% as of September 30, 2020 from 0.64% as of June 30, 2020, with average balances of $9.68 billion and $9.51 billion, respectively. 

As of September 30, 2020, we had $848.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These loans are at 1.00% plus the accretion of the origination fee. Excluding PPP loans, our net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was 3.98%.(1) The PPP loans had an 18-basis point dilutive impact to the yield on loans. The PPP loans were dilutive to the net interest margin by 6 basis points.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market. As a result of this excess liquidity, we had an increase of $173.7 million of average interest-bearing cash balances in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. This excess liquidity diluted the net interest margin by 5 basis points.

During the third quarter of 2020, there was zero event interest income compared to event interest income of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. This lowered the net interest margin by 4 basis points.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $7.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $55.8 million and $62.8 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining time deposit premiums were $176,000 and $206,000 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The net interest margin experienced 14 basis points of noise for the three-months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily resulting from a 5 basis point decline for excess liquidity, a 4 basis point decline for event interest income, a 3 basis point decline for investment premium amortizations, a 1 basis point decline for PPP loans, and a 1 basis point decline for adjustments as a result of the conversion of LH Finance, which we acquired on February 29, 2020.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased $2.4 million, or 1.6%, to $147.7 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $150.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was the result of a $4.8 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense. The $4.8 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $4.2 million decrease in loan interest income and a $625,000 net decrease in investment income. The $2.4 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $421,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB borrowings.

The Company reported $30.0 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest income were $10.2 million from mortgage lending income, $8.5 million from other service charges and fees, $4.9 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $3.4 million from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments and $2.6 million from other income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 included $3.2 million in dividends related to a special dividend from an equity investment and a $1.4 million adjustment for the decline in fair market value of marketable securities.

Mortgage lending income increased $4.0 million, or 64.3%, to $10.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $6.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The housing market continues to benefit from the current low interest rate environment. The Company experienced an increase in secondary market loan sales of $50 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. In addition, reduced hedging expenses led to higher margins on secondary market loan sales.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $71.7 million. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest expense were $41.5 million from salaries and employee benefits, $15.7 million in other expense and $9.6 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the third quarter of 2020, our efficiency ratio was 39.56% compared to 44.93% for the second quarter of 2020.
__________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $11.69 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $11.96 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits were $12.94 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $13.18 billion at June 30, 2020. Total assets were $16.55 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $16.90 billion at June 30, 2020.

During the third quarter 2020, the Company experienced approximately $264.3 million in organic loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $72.4 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.68 billion at September 30, 2020. Our legacy footprint experienced $191.9 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.63% as of September 30, 2020 compared to 0.50% as of June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.39% as of June 30, 2020 to 0.47% as of September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2020 were $23.3 million, $40.2 million, $489,000, $4.4 million and $5.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $73.8 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 were $24.8 million, $43.3 million, $523,000, $4.4 million and $5.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $78.4 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $248.2 million at September 30, 2020, or 2.12% of total loans, compared to the allowance for loan losses of $238.3 million, or 1.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.29%(1) at September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and allowance for loan losses was 336.4% and 397.9% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.54 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $2.49 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $48.7 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $47.8 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per common share was $15.38 at September 30, 2020 compared to $15.09 at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.30(1) at September 30, 2020 compared to $8.99(1) at June 30, 2020, an increase of 13.72% on an annualized basis.   
____________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, October 15, 2020. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10147893/d8db6749be. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10147893, which will be available until October 22, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense); return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; net interest margin, excluding PPP loans; yield on loans, excluding PPP loans; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, including from the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) model on January 1, 2020; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625

 
 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
                               
    Sep. 30,     Jun. 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,     Sep. 30,  
(In thousands)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
                                         
ASSETS                                        
                                         
Cash and due from banks   $ 144,197     $ 185,047     $ 147,200     $ 168,914     $ 171,492  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks     899,140       1,030,609       424,235       321,687       270,804  
Cash and cash equivalents     1,043,337       1,215,656       571,435       490,601       442,296  
Federal funds sold     -       -       -       -       1,650  
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses     2,361,900       2,238,005       2,098,000       2,083,838       2,087,508  
Loans receivable     11,691,470       11,955,743       11,384,982       10,869,710       10,771,946  
Allowance for credit losses     (248,224 )     (238,340 )     (228,923 )     (102,122 )     (104,304 )
Loans receivable, net     11,443,246       11,717,403       11,156,059       10,767,588       10,667,642  
Bank premises and equipment, net     280,364       279,498       281,795       280,103       277,966  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     4,322       6,292       8,204       9,143       8,639  
Cash value of life insurance     102,989       102,443       103,120       102,562       102,003  
Accrued interest receivable     72,599       80,274       50,295       45,086       47,557  
Deferred tax asset, net     75,167       74,333       77,110       44,301       53,436  
Goodwill     973,025       973,025       973,025       958,408       958,408  
Core deposit and other intangibles     32,149       33,569       35,055       36,572       38,136  
Other assets     160,660       174,908       177,634       213,845       216,694  
Total assets   $ 16,549,758     $ 16,895,406     $ 15,531,732     $ 15,032,047     $ 14,901,935  
                                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits:                                        
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 3,207,967     $ 3,413,727     $ 2,425,036     $ 2,367,091     $ 2,394,207  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     8,011,200       7,970,979       7,149,644       6,933,964       6,620,616  
Time deposits     1,718,299       1,793,230       1,940,234       1,977,328       2,032,547  
Total deposits     12,937,466       13,177,936       11,514,914       11,278,383       11,047,370  
Federal funds purchased     -       -       -       5,000       50,000  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     158,447       162,858       126,884       143,727       157,038  
FHLB and other borrowed funds     403,428       531,432       951,436       621,439       691,443  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     139,485       161,095       138,479       102,410       117,332  
Subordinated debentures     370,133       369,939       369,748       369,557       369,363  
Total liabilities     14,008,959       14,403,260       13,101,461       12,520,516       12,432,546  
                                         
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock     1,652       1,652       1,651       1,664       1,669  
Capital surplus     1,520,103       1,518,631       1,516,151       1,537,091       1,542,858  
Retained earnings     980,699       932,856       891,498       956,555       904,980  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     38,345       39,007       20,971       16,221       19,882  
Total stockholders' equity     2,540,799       2,492,146       2,430,271       2,511,531       2,469,389  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 16,549,758     $ 16,895,406     $ 15,531,732     $ 15,032,047     $ 14,901,935  
                                         


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
         
    Quarter Ended
 		  Nine Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
 		    Jun. 30,
 		  Mar. 31,
 		    Dec. 31,
 		    Sep. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		 
(In thousands)   2020     2020   2020     2019     2019   2020   2019  
                                                   
Interest income                                                  
Loans   $ 154,787     $ 158,996   $ 158,148     $ 161,211     $ 167,470   $ 471,931   $ 497,134  
Investment securities                                                  
Taxable     7,227       8,693     9,776       9,707       10,343     25,696     31,699  
Tax-exempt     4,367       3,698     3,114       3,260       3,193     11,179     9,755  
Deposits - other banks     252       211     1,116       949       1,068     1,579     4,239  
Federal funds sold     -       -     21       5       8     21     29  
                                                   
Total interest income     166,633       171,598     172,175       175,132       182,082     510,406     542,856  
                                                   
Interest expense                                                  
Interest on deposits     13,200       15,116     24,198       26,823       29,566     52,514     87,281  
Federal funds purchased     -       -     13       33       21     13     21  
FHLB borrowed funds     2,235       2,656     2,698       2,686       3,683     7,589     14,523  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     237       260     462       652       628     959     1,892  
Subordinated debentures     4,823       4,899     5,079       5,155       5,207     14,801     15,705  
                                                   
Total interest expense     20,495       22,931     32,450       35,349       39,105     75,876     119,422  
                                                   
Net interest income     146,138       148,667     139,725       139,783       142,977     434,530     423,434  
                                                   
Provision for credit loss - loans     14,000       11,441     76,672       -       -     102,113     1,325  
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans     -       -     9,309       -       -     9,309     -  
Provision for credit loss - investment securities     -       -     842       -       -     842     -  
Total credit loss expense     14,000       11,441     86,823       -       -     112,264     1,325  
Net interest income after                                                  
provision for credit losses     132,138       137,226     52,902       139,783       142,977     322,266     422,109  
                                                   
Non-interest income                                                  
Service charges on deposit accounts     4,910       4,296     6,631       6,778       6,492     15,837     19,152  
Other service charges and fees     8,539       7,666     6,056       10,636       8,710     22,261     23,450  
Trust fees     378       397     438       390       382     1,213     1,176  
Mortgage lending income     10,177       6,196     2,621       3,801       4,610     18,994     10,502  
Insurance commissions     271       533     678       551       603     1,482     1,727  
Increase in cash value of life insurance     548       558     560       562       714     1,666     2,190  
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other     3,433       230     7,842       1,952       1,101     11,505     5,755  
Gain on SBA loans     -       -     341       686       291     341     887  
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net     (27 )     54     82       35       12     109     (38 )
Gain on OREO, net     470       235     277       159       334     982     598  
Gain (loss) on securities, net     -       -     -       (2 )     -     -     -  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     (1,350 )     919     (5,818 )     -       -     (6,249 )   -  
Other income     2,602       3,939     3,219       2,481       1,500     9,760     6,088  
                                                   
Total non-interest income     29,951       25,023     22,927       28,029       24,749     77,901     71,487  
                                                   
Non-interest expense                                                  
Salaries and employee benefits     41,511       40,088     39,329       38,446       39,919     120,928     115,731  
Occupancy and equipment     9,566       10,172     8,873       8,729       9,047     28,611     26,723  
Data processing expense     4,921       4,614     4,326       4,294       4,059     13,861     11,867  
Other operating expenses     15,714       25,298     25,721       19,873       14,739     66,733     50,124  
                                                   
Total non-interest expense     71,712       80,172     78,249       71,342       67,764     230,133     204,445  
                                                   
Income (loss) before income taxes     90,377       82,077     (2,420 )     96,470       99,962     170,034     289,151  
Income tax expense (benefit)     21,057       19,250     (2,927 )     23,208       27,199     37,380     72,874  
Net income   $ 69,320     $ 62,827   $ 507     $ 73,262     $ 72,763   $ 132,654   $ 216,277  
                                                   


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                 
    Quarter Ended
 		  Nine Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
 		  Jun. 30,
 		  Mar. 31,
 		  Dec. 31,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   2020
     2020     2020
   2019     2019
   2020
   2019
                                                         
PER SHARE DATA                                                        
                                                         
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.42     $ 0.38     $ -     $ 0.44     $ 0.44     $ 0.80     $ 1.29  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding special                                                        
dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax (non-GAAP)(1)     0.47       0.47       0.43       0.44       0.44       1.37       1.30  
Basic earnings per common share     0.42       0.38       -       0.44       0.44       0.80       1.29  
Dividends per share - common     0.1300       0.1300       0.1300       0.1300       0.1300       0.3900       0.3800  
Book value per common share     15.38       15.09       14.72       15.10       14.80       15.38       14.80  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)     9.30       8.99       8.61       9.12       8.83       9.30       8.83  
                                                         
                                                         
STOCK INFORMATION                                                        
                                                         
Average common shares outstanding     165,200       165,163       166,014       166,696       167,178       165,458       168,178  
Average diluted shares outstanding     165,200       165,163       166,014       166,696       167,178       165,458       168,178  
End of period common shares outstanding     165,163       165,206       165,148       166,373       166,860       165,163       166,860  
                                                         
                                                         
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS                                                        
                                                         
Return on average assets     1.66 %     1.55 %     0.01 %     1.94 %     1.93 %     1.11 %     1.92 %
Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity                                                        
investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     1.88 %     1.93 %     1.88 %     1.94 %     1.96 %     1.90 %     1.94 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     1.80 %     1.68 %     0.05 %     2.12 %     2.10 %     1.21 %     2.09 %
Return on average common equity     10.97 %     10.27 %     0.08 %     11.71 %     11.84 %     7.13 %     12.12 %
Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from                                                        
equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     12.39 %     12.77 %     11.48 %     11.68 %     12.08 %     12.22 %     12.27 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)     18.29 %     17.40 %     0.14 %     19.55 %     20.04 %     11.96 %     20.84 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     18.56 %     17.70 %     0.44 %     19.86 %     20.36 %     12.26 %     21.18 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding special                                                        
dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     20.66 %     21.63 %     19.22 %     19.51 %     20.45 %     20.50 %     21.10 %
                 
                 
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
    Quarter Ended
 		    Nine Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
 		  Jun. 30,
 		  Mar. 31,
 		  Dec. 31,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		    Sep. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   2020
   2020
   2020
   2019
   2019
       2020       2019  
                                                           
                                                           
Efficiency ratio     39.56 %     44.93 %     46.82 %     41.26 %     39.16 %       43.69 %     40.03 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     40.08 %     39.38 %     41.37 %     41.14 %     40.60 %       40.25 %     40.35 %
Net interest margin - FTE     3.92 %     4.11 %     4.22 %     4.24 %     4.32 %       4.08 %     4.30 %
Net interest margin - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)     3.98 %     4.16 %     4.22 %     4.24 %     4.32 %       4.12 %     4.30 %
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   $ 1,576     $ 1,434     $ 1,227     $ 1,322     $ 1,247       $ 4,237     $ 3,933  
Total revenue (net)     176,089       173,690       162,652       167,812       167,726         512,431       494,921  
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)     104,377       102,732       92,178       96,470       99,962         299,287       290,476  
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)     51.32 %     47.25 %     -1.49 %     57.49 %     59.60 %       33.18 %     58.42 %
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)     59.28 %     59.15 %     56.67 %     57.49 %     59.60 %       58.41 %     58.69 %
Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense     79,661       78,084       70,382       73,262       72,763         228,127       217,260  
Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1)     2.50 %     2.53 %     2.45 %     2.56 %     2.65 %       2.50 %     2.58 %
Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (non-GAAP)(1)     1.91 %     1.92 %     1.87 %     1.94 %     1.93 %       1.90 %     1.93 %
Total purchase accounting accretion     6,957       7,036       7,647       9,133       8,462         21,640       26,757  
Average purchase accounting loan discounts     55,835       62,822       69,365       91,869       112,623         62,662       122,121  
                                                           
                                                           
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES                                                          
                                                           
Advertising   $ 902     $ 795     $ 1,226     $ 1,340     $ 1,201       $ 2,923     $ 3,347  
Merger and acquisition expenses     -       -       711       -       -         711       -  
Amortization of intangibles     1,420       1,486       1,517       1,565       1,587         4,423       4,760  
Electronic banking expense     2,426       2,054       1,715       1,870       1,901         6,195       5,655  
Directors' fees     429       412       424       396       380         1,265       1,206  
Due from bank service charges     259       239       223       289       272         721       792  
FDIC and state assessment     1,607       1,846       1,548       1,635       (532 )       5,001       2,833  
Hurricane expense     -       -       -       -       -         -       897  
Insurance     766       711       746       790       698         2,223       2,056  
Legal and accounting     1,235       1,278       919       1,633       1,414         3,432       3,384  
Other professional fees     1,661       1,735       3,226       3,189       1,906         6,622       7,024  
Operating supplies     460       553       535       469       511         1,548       1,552  
Postage     328       313       327       327       320         968       939  
Telephone     321       310       324       312       289         955       898  
Unfunded commitments     -       9,214       7,775       -       -         16,989       -  
Other expense     3,900       4,352       4,505       6,058       4,792         12,757       14,781  
                                                           
Total other operating expenses   $ 15,714     $ 25,298     $ 25,721     $ 19,873     $ 14,739       $ 66,733     $ 50,124  
                                                           
                                                           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                               
    Sep. 30,     Jun. 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,     Sep. 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
                               
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS                              
                               
Total loans to total deposits   90.37 %   90.73 %   98.87 %   96.38 %   97.51 %
Common equity to assets   15.35 %   14.75 %   15.65 %   16.71 %   16.57 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)   9.88 %   9.35 %   9.79 %   10.80 %   10.59 %
                               
                               
LOANS RECEIVABLE                              
                               
Real estate                              
Commercial real estate loans                              
Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,342,212   $ 4,325,795   $ 4,357,007   $ 4,412,769   $ 4,375,970  
Construction/land development   1,748,857     1,818,151     1,892,394     1,776,689     1,827,454  
Agricultural   89,476     105,554     89,630     88,400     87,087  
Residential real estate loans                              
Residential 1-4 family   1,665,628     1,730,716     1,775,610     1,819,221     1,808,099  
Multifamily residential   491,380     482,635     411,960     488,278     498,079  
Total real estate   8,337,553     8,462,851     8,526,601     8,585,357     8,596,689  
Consumer   883,568     851,344     852,174     511,909     469,741  
Commercial and industrial   2,161,818     2,228,816     1,759,752     1,528,003     1,479,724  
Agricultural   85,365     80,023     64,582     63,644     90,343  
Other   223,166     332,709     181,873     180,797     135,449  
Loans receivable $ 11,691,470   $ 11,955,743   $ 11,384,982   $ 10,869,710   $ 10,771,946  
                               
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in total loans receivable)   848,745     848,628     -     -     -  
                               
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                              
                               
Balance, beginning of period $ 238,340   $ 228,923   $ 102,122   $ 104,304   $ 106,066  
Impact of adopting ASC 326   -     -     43,988     -     -  
Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans   -     -     357     -     -  
Loans charged off   4,599     2,582     4,265     2,631     2,302  
Recoveries of loans previously charged off   483     558     740     449     540  
Net loans (recovered)/charged off   4,116     2,024     3,525     2,182     1,762  
Provision for credit loss - loans   14,000     11,441     76,672     -     -  
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans   -     -     9,309     -     -  
Total credit loss expense excluding provision for credit loss - investment securities   14,000     11,441     85,981     -     -  
Balance, end of period $ 248,224   $ 238,340   $ 228,923   $ 102,122   $ 104,304  
                               
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans   0.14 %   0.07 %   0.13 %   0.08 %   0.06 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   2.12 %   1.99 %   2.01 %   0.94 %   0.97 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans   2.29 %   2.15 %   2.01 %   0.94 %   0.97 %
                               
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                              
                               
Non-performing loans                              
Non-accrual loans $ 65,148   $ 52,074   $ 52,131   $ 47,607   $ 48,640  
Loans past due 90 days or more   8,635     7,824     7,760     7,238     9,964  
Total non-performing loans   73,783     59,898     59,891     54,845     58,604  
Other non-performing assets                              
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net   4,322     6,292     8,204     9,143     8,639  
Other non-performing assets   247     247     447     447     447  
Total other non-performing assets   4,569     6,539     8,651     9,590     9,086  
Total non-performing assets $ 78,352   $ 66,437   $ 68,542   $ 64,435   $ 67,690  
                               
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans   336.42 %   397.91 %   382.23 %   186.20 %   177.98 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.63 %   0.50 %   0.53 %   0.50 %   0.54 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.47 %   0.39 %   0.44 %   0.43 %   0.45 %
                               
                               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.    
           


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
    Average
 		  Income/
 		  Yield/
 		  Average
 		  Income/
 		  Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance
 		  Expense
 		  Rate
 		  Balance
 		  Expense
 		  Rate
                                     
ASSETS                                    
Earning assets                                    
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 926,754   $ 252   0.11 %   $ 753,093   $ 211   0.11 %
Federal funds sold     124     -   0.00 %     -     -   0.00 %
Investment securities - taxable     1,618,058     7,227   1.78 %     1,673,334     8,693   2.09 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     672,067     5,731   3.39 %     461,640     4,890   4.26 %
Loans receivable - FTE     11,758,143     154,999   5.24 %     11,790,398     159,238   5.43 %
Total interest-earning assets     14,975,146     168,209   4.47 %     14,678,465     173,032   4.74 %
Non-earning assets     1,619,349                 1,640,741            
Total assets   $ 16,594,495               $ 16,319,206            
                                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                    
Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 7,937,412   $ 6,651   0.33 %   $ 7,651,259   $ 7,818   0.41 %
Time deposits     1,745,279     6,549   1.49 %     1,855,626     7,298   1.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     9,682,691     13,200   0.54 %     9,506,885     15,116   0.64 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     157,172     237   0.60 %     154,628     260   0.68 %
FHLB borrowed funds     464,799     2,235   1.91 %     652,354     2,656   1.64 %
Subordinated debentures     370,038     4,823   5.19 %     369,846     4,899   5.33 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     10,674,700     20,495   0.76 %     10,683,713     22,931   0.86 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                                    
Non-interest bearing deposits     3,259,501                 3,038,490            
Other liabilities     146,502                 137,062            
Total liabilities     14,080,703                 13,859,265            
Shareholders' equity     2,513,792                 2,459,941            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 16,594,495               $ 16,319,206            
Net interest spread               3.71 %               3.88 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE         $ 147,714   3.92 %         $ 150,101   4.11 %
                                     


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
               
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average   Income/   Yield/
   Average   Income/   Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   Expense   Rate
   Balance   Expense   Rate
                                     
ASSETS                                    
Earning assets                                    
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 671,231   $ 1,579   0.31 %   $ 261,419   $ 4,239   2.17 %
Federal funds sold     1,775     21   1.58 %     1,510     29   2.57 %
Investment securities - taxable     1,665,900     25,696   2.06 %     1,647,781     31,699   2.57 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     503,253     14,712   3.90 %     380,115     12,741   4.48 %
Loans receivable - FTE     11,519,706     472,635   5.48 %     10,993,686     498,081   6.06 %
Total interest-earning assets     14,361,865     514,643   4.79 %     13,284,511     546,789   5.50 %
Non-earning assets     1,655,973                 1,772,341            
Total assets   $ 16,017,838               $ 15,056,852            
                                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                    
Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 7,544,763   $ 30,272   0.54 %   $ 6,634,809   $ 59,788   1.20 %
Time deposits     1,847,833     22,242   1.61 %     1,954,182     27,493   1.88 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     9,392,596     52,514   0.75 %     8,588,991     87,281   1.36 %
Federal funds purchased     2,080     13   0.83 %     1,618     21   1.74 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     150,020     959   0.85 %     146,277     1,892   1.73 %
FHLB borrowed funds     579,805     7,589   1.75 %     945,351     14,523   2.05 %
Subordinated debentures     369,846     14,801   5.35 %     369,078     15,705   5.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     10,494,347     75,876   0.97 %     10,051,315     119,422   1.59 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                                    
Non-interest bearing deposits     2,904,159                 2,508,082            
Other liabilities     134,281                 110,715            
Total liabilities     13,532,787                 12,670,112            
Shareholders' equity     2,485,051                 2,386,740            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 16,017,838               $ 15,056,852            
Net interest spread               3.82 %               3.91 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE         $ 438,767   4.08 %         $ 427,367   4.30 %
                                     


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
                   
    Quarter Ended
 		    Nine Months Ended
 		 
(Dollars and shares in thousands,   Sep. 30,
 		  Jun. 30,
 		  Mar. 31,
 		  Dec. 31,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		    Sep. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		 
except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019  
                                 
                   
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED                  
                   
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 69,320   $ 62,827   $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 72,763     $ 132,654   $ 216,277  
Pre-tax adjustments                  
Special dividend from equity investment     (3,181 )   -     (7,004 )   (861 )   -       (10,185 )   (2,134 )
Provision for credit losses     14,000     11,441     86,823     -     -       112,264     1,325  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     1,350     (919 )   5,818     -     -       6,249     -  
Branch write-off expense     -     981     -     -     -       981     -  
Unfunded commitment expense     -     9,214     7,775     -     -       16,989     -  
Outsourced special project expense     -     -     1,092     631     -       1,092     900  
Merger and acquisition expenses     -     -     711     -     -       711     -  
FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     -     -     -     -     (2,291 )     -     (2,291 )
Hurricane expenses     -     -     -     -     -       -     897  
Total pre-tax adjustments     12,169     20,717     95,215     (230 )   (2,291 )     128,101     (1,303 )
Tax-effect of adjustments     3,181     5,414     24,884     (59 )   (592 )     33,479     (336 )
Adjustments after-tax     8,988     15,303     70,331     (171 )   (1,699 )      94,622     (967 )
Florida tax savings     -     -     -     -     (497 )     -     -  
BOLI redemption tax     -     -     -     -     3,667       -     3,667  
Total adjustments after-tax (B)     8,988     15,303     70,331     (171 )   1,471        94,622     2,700  
Earnings, as adjusted (C)   $ 78,308   $ 78,130   $ 70,838   $ 73,091   $ 74,234     $ 227,276   $ 218,977  
                                               
                   
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)     165,200     165,163     166,014     166,696     167,178       165,458     168,178  
                   
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)   $ 0.42   $ 0.38   $ -   $ 0.44   $ 0.44     $ 0.80   $ 1.29  
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)     0.05     0.09     0.43     -     -       0.57     0.01  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (C/D)   $ 0.47   $ 0.47   $ 0.43   $ 0.44   $ 0.44     $ 1.37   $ 1.30  
                                               
                               
                   
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                  
                   
Return on average assets: (A/G)     1.66%     1.55%     0.01%     1.94%     1.93%       1.11%     1.92%  
Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+F)/G)     1.88%     1.93%     1.88%     1.94%     1.96%       1.90%     1.94%  
Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense): (B/G)     2.50%     2.53%     2.45%     2.56%     2.65%       2.50%     2.58%  
Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense: (C/G)     1.91%     1.92%     1.87%     1.94%     1.93%       1.90%     1.93%  
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+E)/(G-H))     1.80%     1.68%     0.05%     2.12%     2.10%       1.21%     2.09%  
                   
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 69,320   $ 62,827   $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 72,763     $ 132,654   $ 216,277  
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (B)   $ 104,377   $ 102,732   $ 92,178   $ 96,470   $ 99,962     $ 299,287   $ 290,476  
Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (C)   $ 79,661   $ 78,084   $ 70,382   $ 73,262   $ 72,763      $ 228,127   $ 217,260  
Amortization of intangibles (D)     1,420     1,486     1,517     1,565     1,587       4,423     4,760  
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (E)     1,049     1,098     1,121     1,161     1,177       3,268     3,531  
Adjustments after-tax (F)     8,988     15,303     70,331     (171 )   1,471       94,622     2,700  
Average assets (G)     16,594,495     16,319,206     15,133,475     14,944,368     14,993,232       16,017,838     15,056,852  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (H)     1,005,864     1,007,307     999,004     995,721     997,309       1,004,065     998,889  
                   


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
                   
    Quarter Ended
 		    Nine Months Ended
 		 
(Dollars and shares in thousands,   Sep. 30,
 		  Jun. 30,
 		  Mar. 31,
 		  Dec. 31
 		  Sep. 30,
 		    Sep. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
 		 
except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019  
                                 
                   
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                  
                   
Return on average common equity: (A/D)     10.97%     10.27%     0.08%     11.71%     11.84%       7.13%     12.12%  
Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)     12.39%     12.77%     11.48%     11.68%     12.08%       12.22%     12.27%  
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))     18.29%     17.40%     0.14%     19.55%     20.04%       11.96%     20.84%  
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))     18.56%     17.70%     0.44%     19.86%     20.36%       12.26%  