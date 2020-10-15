BMW Selects HERE and Cedar Electronics to deliver traffic camera information service

/EIN News/ -- BMW Traffic Camera Information combines location data with live radar and fixed camera information for more informed decision-making behind the wheel

Chicago, IL – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and Cedar Electronics, a leader in connected automotive and consumer electronics products, today announced that BMW customers in the U.S. are the first to access a new connected vehicle service that alerts drivers of permanent and mobile traffic camera locations in advance.

The service, BMW Traffic Camera Information, provides BMW owners with timely, relevant and accurate driving information. The alerts are powered by the HERE Safety Cameras product which identifies permanent traffic camera locations and the positions of mobile traffic cameras, based on automated sensor data from Cedar Electronics.

The information is integrated on the HERE platform and delivered seamlessly to BMW vehicles with the service enabled. The service is included as a 3-month trial on MY21 vehicles with Live Cockpit Professional equipment (SA6U3), starting with July 2020 production. Customers can purchase an annual subscription after the trial period. Customers with older vehicle models with iDrive Operating System 7 and Live Cockpit Professional (SA6U3) can also purchase this service via the ConnectedDrive store.

“It’s exciting to watch BMW deliver the next generation of Over The Air services to its customers,” said Michele Herbst, Vice President, Dynamic Content at HERE Technologies. “The driving experience is being re-shaped by the power of connected, fully embedded vehicle functions and services. HERE is proud to offer the global auto industry a flexible, one stop shop platform for all of its location data, services and technology needs.”

HERE and Cedar Electronics teamed up to deliver this comprehensive driver alert service to the market. Cedar Electronics provides the sensor-based, user-generated radar and laser alerts through its established Cobra and ESCORT driver community applications. HERE Safety Cameras is available as an application programming interface (API) to the auto industry. It is a member of the HERE Connected Services product line that includes EV Charge Points, Parking, Fuel Prices, and Destination Weather.

“We’re pleased to extend the benefits of our sensor-based alerts with other actionable information that is integrated behind the wheel to BMW owners through this exciting collaboration,” said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics. “As road travel continues to grow, the need for greater driver awareness is at an all-time high. Our partnership with the like-minded team at HERE Technologies helps advance our collective commitment to improving safety on the road and increases the accessibility of accurate, timely information for drivers nationwide.”

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and www.360.here.com.



About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics is a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions and home of industry-leading brands Cobra Electronics and ESCORT. Cedar’s ever-expanding family of products includes connected radar/laser detectors, smart dash cams, CB and marine radios, portable power solutions, driver alert applications and more. With the latest in intelligent, sensor-based devices and a network platform to capture and share real-time alerts fueled by a rapidly growing driver community, Cedar Electronics empowers people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more about Cedar Electronics, please visit www.cedarelectronics.com .