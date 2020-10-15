CallTower’s Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Solution Sales Skyrocket

CallTower’s Native Teams Direct Routing Solution Sales through Q3 2020 increase by 293% over 2019 Sales

/EIN News/ -- South Jordan, UT, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CallTower announced the sales numbers for their Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution through Q3 2020, noting a sharp increase of 293% over 2019 sales. CallTower attributes this newfound success to several new developments for the solution, including the addition of CRM integration, contact center and SMS texting as well as becoming the sole cloud voice provider to deliver GCC High Audio Conferencing via Microsoft Teams Direct Routing through Audio Codes Session Border Control (SBCs).

CallTower was the first solution provider to deliver an integrated Office 365 Native Microsoft Teams experience with global calling plans, empowered by a 24/7/365 US-based client services team and ensuring a personalized strategy for implementation, adoption, training, and support. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower’s monitoring and management services provide the highest quality user experience. In 2020, CallTower is the only voice provider delivering GCC High Audio Conferencing via Microsoft Teams Direct Routing through Audio Codes Session Border Control (SBCs) for government-level security compliance.

“Innovation is critical to the success of our Teams Direct Routing solution,” stated CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “Our Teams solution has always benefitted from a voice-optimized network, enterprise-grade security, phone number fail over options for business continuity, plus our premier implementation and support. The inclusion of CRM integration, SMS Texting, Contact Center, GCC High Audio Conferencing and PSTN Calling within our Teams native solution has been unrivaled. The dedication of our partner network and the CallTower Team has been remarkable.”

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Webex Teams, Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.

