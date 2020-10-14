Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ted Allen / David Walker Scholarship Opportunity

Sponsored by: The Weatherization Housing Advisory Council

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

1.  Applicants are limited to Oklahoma high school seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

2.  Applicants must be a direct relative (2nd degree) of an employee of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Oklahoma Department of Commerce (ODOC), Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA), or a Community Action Agency (CAA).

3.  Applicants must be planning to attend an accredited four-year college/university or an accredited junior college with plans to complete a degree.

Applications are due January 15, 2021. Please find complete information about this scholarship opportunity attached, along with the application.

Award A one thousand dollar, one time scholarship will be awarded each year to one successful applicant based on a five hundred word essay entitled:

“THE IMPORTANCE OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR THE LOW INCOME.” Applicants will be judged on punctuation, grammar, style and content. Final award will be presented at the annual Housing and Energy Conference. 2021 Scholarship Application Pack Download

For questions or additional information call 918-967-3325

Requests for application packs may be made at the following address: Ted Allen/David Walker Scholarship ATTN: John Jones KI BOIS Community Action Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 727 Stigler, OK 74462

