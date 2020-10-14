COVID-19 Cluster Zones Could Lose State Funding

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will withhold funds for localities and schools in COVID-19 cluster zones that fail to enforce public health laws. The New York State Department of Health will send a letter warning local governments in cluster zones that they will lose state funding if they fail to enforce state limits on gatherings and the closure of schools. The letter will be sent to New York City, Orange County, Rockland County, the Town of Ramapo and the Village of Spring Valley.

Governor Cuomo also announced that DOH will send an additional letter warning public and private schools in cluster zones that they will lose state funding if they do not comply with state requirements on closure and testing.

"We know that public and private schools in the red zones are supposed to be closed. We know that there were violations where yeshivas were operating. We know there were violations where religious gatherings were happening that exceeded the guidelines. This is especially a problem in Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland Counties," Governor Cuomo said. "Number one, we are sending a notification to local governments saying they must enforce public health law under Section 16. If the local government does not effectively enforce the law, we will withhold funds. We're also sending a letter to all schools in the red zones saying to them that they must be closed. If they violate the Section 16 order, we will withhold funding from the schools. This is a last and final warning."

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 6.29 percent - up from the 4.13 percent the day before. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet had 15.6 percent of all positive cases reported yesterday to New York State.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,053 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 192 positives or a 6.29 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 108,691 test results were reported, yielding 1,040 positives or a 0.95 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.10 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 15.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 12.2 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.

FOCUS ZONE 9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 - 10/13) % Positive Day Prior (10/12) % Positive Yesterday (10/13) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.86% 5.80% 5.94% 6.43% Queens % red-zone focus area % positive 2.97% 3.36% 2.81% 2.43% 4.89% Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 9.77% 3.31% 2.03% 7.21% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 12.41% 8.64% 14.38% 7.41% All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.13% 4.73% 4.13% 6.29% Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.18% 1.20% 1.40% 1.10% Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included 1.02% 1.01% 1.09% 1.28% 0.95%

9/27-10/3 10/4 - 10/10 Week to Date (10/11 - 10/13) Day Prior (10/12) Yesterday (10/13) Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas 21.80% 17.60% 12.20% 12.30% 15.60%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 634 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 2 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 938 (+15)

- 938 (+15) Patients Newly Admitted - 146

- 146 Hospital Counties - 39

- 39 Number ICU - 201 (+20)

- 201 (+20) Number ICU with Intubation - 100 (+10)

- 100 (+10) Total Discharges - 77,870 (+115)

- 77,870 (+115) Deaths - 7

- 7 Total Deaths - 25,605

Of the 146 new hospital admissions yesterday, 68, or 47 percent, were from several counties - Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange, and Broome - where the state is tracking recent cluster outbreak situations. New York State's current weekly average is 123 new admissions per day. New York in June averaged 128 new admissions per day, 94 new admissions per day in July, and 69 new daily admissions in August.

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.9% 1.7% 1.2% Central New York 1.4% 2.3% 1.2% Finger Lakes 0.8% 1.0% 0.7% Long Island 1.2% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.9% 1.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.7% 0.1% New York City 1.1% 1.3% 1.2% North Country 0.2% 0.5% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.9% 2.2% 1.0% Western New York 1.1% 1.5% 1.0%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 1.5% 1.0% 0.8% Brooklyn 1.2% 1.5% 1.9% Manhattan 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Queens 1.4% 1.3% 1.2% Staten Island 1.3% 2.0% 1.3%

Of the 477,940 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,343 19 Allegany 161 5 Broome 2,607 69 Cattaraugus 367 3 Cayuga 259 8 Chautauqua 748 16 Chemung 1,061 46 Chenango 290 10 Clinton 183 1 Columbia 629 3 Cortland 346 13 Delaware 154 0 Dutchess 5,281 10 Erie 12,216 34 Essex 181 0 Franklin 72 0 Fulton 354 0 Genesee 363 3 Greene 446 17 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 363 0 Jefferson 186 0 Lewis 55 0 Livingston 227 0 Madison 517 2 Monroe 6,516 26 Montgomery 249 0 Nassau 48,184 85 Niagara 1,911 4 NYC 251,766 464 Oneida 2,558 4 Onondaga 4,880 37 Ontario 532 5 Orange 12,983 53 Orleans 355 1 Oswego 566 9 Otsego 362 0 Putnam 1,705 7 Rensselaer 1,002 8 Rockland 16,891 62 Saratoga 1,174 6 Schenectady 1,464 3 Schoharie 95 0 Schuyler 79 3 Seneca 122 2 St. Lawrence 349 3 Steuben 747 16 Suffolk 47,630 69 Sullivan 1,659 4 Tioga 371 13 Tompkins 507 17 Ulster 2,386 9 Warren 432 1 Washington 322 3 Wayne 367 2 Westchester 39,118 54 Wyoming 156 3 Yates 77 0

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,605. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: