“Civil War Band of Brothers” virtual program from The Old State House on Oct. 22, 2020

–Program to be presented free via Zoom; registration required–

(DOVER, Del. — Oct. 14, 2020) — In recognition of the Delaware heroes who fought in the American Civil War, Dover, Del.’s Old State House will present “Civil War Band of Brothers: Four Men of the First Delaware Regiment” on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020 at 6 p.m. NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will not be conducted in front of a live audience but will instead be streamed live via Zoom.

Re-enactors portraying the fighting at the Sunken Road during the Battle of Antietam. The First Delaware Regiment suffered 29 men killed and 182 wounded during the battle.

The Civil War has captured Americans’ imaginations for more than 150 years since the conflict’s conclusion in 1865. In this lecture, created by Old State House historical interpreters, viewers will have an opportunity to learn about the true stories of four men — a doctor, a chaplain, a soldier and an Irish immigrant — who served in the Union Army’s First Delaware Volunteer Infantry Regiment which participated in some of the bloodiest battles of the war including Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg.

Bas relief from the State of Delaware monument at Gettysburg National Military Park. The First Delaware Regiment suffered 10 men killed and 54 wounded during the battle.

“Civil War Band of Brothers: Four Men of the First Delaware Regiment” is free and open to its first 100 registrants. Viewers MUST REGISTER for the program by going to the following sign-up link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wtXbL062QMeD1r-xP9E1eg. For additional information, contact The Old State House at 302-744-5054. Go to the following for information on how to join a Zoom meeting.

