Hunter check stations to operate in west-central Montana with a few changes this season

Hunting - Region 2

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

MISSOULA – Four traditional wildlife hunter check stations will be in operation on weekends during the general rifle season in west-central Montana with a few changes in protocol related to COVID -19 safety. 

The stations, located near Bonner along Highway 200, north of Darby along Highway 93, near the mouth of Fish Creek in Mineral County and west of Anaconda along Highway 1, will be running on weekends during the hunting season, Oct. 24 through Nov. 29. 

For public safety and to reduce crowding at the stations this season, hunters will remain in their vehicles, and the stop will be streamlined as much as possible.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists will be on hand to collect harvest statistics. Hunter check stations sample a small portion of the effort and harvests across the region, but they record important trends and biological information. 

“Check stations are important for us to see how harvest is shaping up compared to historical averages,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Missoula-based wildlife manager.

Hunters must stop at these and other check stations that they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals. 

