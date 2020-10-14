Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,245 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft

CASE# 20A204369

TROOPER: A. Currier                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2020 at approximately 1045 hours

LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Lapine

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Green’s Ace Hardware, Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On October 5th, 2020 at approximately 1301 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft from Green’s Ace Hardware in Enosburg, VT. After subsequent investigation, it was discovered that on Oct 1st, 2020 at approximately 1045 hours, Thomas Lapine (33 of Richford) arrived at Green’s Ace Hardware and stole a Drake ¼ zip, camo pullover jacket valued at $99.99. On Oct 14th, 2020 at approximately 0925 hours, Troopers made contact with Lapine and recovered the stolen jacket. Lapine was cited into Franklin County District Court on 11/17/2020 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of Retail Theft.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/17/2020 at 1000    

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.