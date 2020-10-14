St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft

CASE# 20A204369

TROOPER: A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2020 at approximately 1045 hours

LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Thomas Lapine

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Green’s Ace Hardware, Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 5th, 2020 at approximately 1301 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft from Green’s Ace Hardware in Enosburg, VT. After subsequent investigation, it was discovered that on Oct 1st, 2020 at approximately 1045 hours, Thomas Lapine (33 of Richford) arrived at Green’s Ace Hardware and stole a Drake ¼ zip, camo pullover jacket valued at $99.99. On Oct 14th, 2020 at approximately 0925 hours, Troopers made contact with Lapine and recovered the stolen jacket. Lapine was cited into Franklin County District Court on 11/17/2020 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of Retail Theft.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/17/2020 at 1000

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov