St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft
CASE# 20A204369
TROOPER: A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 10/01/2020 at approximately 1045 hours
LOCATION: Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Thomas Lapine
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Green’s Ace Hardware, Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 5th, 2020 at approximately 1301 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft from Green’s Ace Hardware in Enosburg, VT. After subsequent investigation, it was discovered that on Oct 1st, 2020 at approximately 1045 hours, Thomas Lapine (33 of Richford) arrived at Green’s Ace Hardware and stole a Drake ¼ zip, camo pullover jacket valued at $99.99. On Oct 14th, 2020 at approximately 0925 hours, Troopers made contact with Lapine and recovered the stolen jacket. Lapine was cited into Franklin County District Court on 11/17/2020 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of Retail Theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/17/2020 at 1000
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov