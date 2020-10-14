Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,244 in the last 365 days.

West Tennessee Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Drug Investigation

HORNBEAK – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division have arrested and charged an Obion County man accused of illegally selling prescription narcotics in West Tennessee.

The investigation, by TBI and the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force, began in February and centered on allegations involving Michael Pollock (DOB 5-10-51). During the investigation, Agents observed Pollock selling narcotics to numerous individuals in Obion and Lake counties. An undercover TBI Agent also made numerous drug buys from Pollock.

Today, Agents arrested the Hornbeak man and charged him with three counts of Sale of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), one count of Sale of Schedule II (Hydromorphone), and one count of Sale of Schedule III (Buprenorphine). Authorities subsequently booked Pollock into the Obion County Jail.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

West Tennessee Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Drug Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.