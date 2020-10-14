West Tennessee Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Drug Investigation

HORNBEAK – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division have arrested and charged an Obion County man accused of illegally selling prescription narcotics in West Tennessee.

The investigation, by TBI and the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force, began in February and centered on allegations involving Michael Pollock (DOB 5-10-51). During the investigation, Agents observed Pollock selling narcotics to numerous individuals in Obion and Lake counties. An undercover TBI Agent also made numerous drug buys from Pollock.

Today, Agents arrested the Hornbeak man and charged him with three counts of Sale of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), one count of Sale of Schedule II (Hydromorphone), and one count of Sale of Schedule III (Buprenorphine). Authorities subsequently booked Pollock into the Obion County Jail.