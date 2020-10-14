Associa Canyon Gate Holds Virtual Trivia Event to Support Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Canyon Gate recently hosted its Tour de Trivia Competition, a virtual trivia night to help support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



Nine teams participated in the online competition, answering general trivia questions to earn points and attempt to win prizes. The virtual event featured multiple fun and entertaining themed trivia games that ignited friendly competition and provided much needed face-to-face interaction with Associa Canyon Gate team members, vendor partners, and clients.



Funds raised from the Tour de Trivia Competition help support the charitable disaster relief and community assistance provided by Associa Cares. The event was sponsored by TBC General Contracting, Green Summit Landscape Management, and Yellowstone Landscaping. In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this entirely virtual charity event protected the health and safety of participants while ensuring that Associa Cares raises the funds necessary to continue to assist those in need.



“Associa Canyon Gate was proud to host this event to support the amazing work of Associa Cares,” stated Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Canyon Gate president. “Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, our team found a way to hold a successful fundraising event that not only connected participants in a time where many are feeling isolated but also raised critical funds that will contribute to the positive impact that Associa Cares makes by supporting families with disaster relief.”



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/ .



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



