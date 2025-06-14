PFMCrypto's "1-Day Mining Contract" Sales Surge 76% – $1 Million Giveaway Ignites Community Buzz

As PFMCrypto’s AI-driven mining model gains momentum, the platform celebrates a major milestone with a global bonus campaign for new users

NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFMCrypto, the global leader in crypto asset management known for its cutting-edge AI mining technology, is entering a new era. The platform’s "1-day contract" product has seen a staggering 76% increase in sales over the past month, fueled by the trust and trial of millions of thousands of users.

To mark this milestone, PFMCrypto has launched a massive $1 million giveaway, designed to fuel continued growth and reinforce the company’s active role in the trading and crypto communities. Every new user will receive a $10 bonus during this promotional event .





AI + Mining: PFMCrypto’s Real-World Impact

PFMCrypto AI + mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining solution that supports a range of digital assets, Including BTC, LTC, XRP, DOGE. Users can use PFMCrypto's mining power to earn income without investing in hardware or performing technical maintenance. Through access to high-powered mining farms, PFMCrypto enables users to benefit from ongoing crypto mining rewards as complex blockchain problems are solved in real time.

Unlike speculative Web3 projects, PFMCrypto offers sustainable crypto asset management plans for traders in the crypto, forex, and futures markets. As the user base expands and monthly performance results continue to climb, the platform is earning trust through real, measurable success.

May Trading Signal Performance:

1-day contract strategy: +6.00% return

5-day contract strategy: +6.15% return

15-day contract strategy: +20.70% return

30-day contract strategy: +55.6% return

These are not hypothetical figures—they’re based on real feedback from millions of users.

Simple Interface, Transparent Process

As a continual innovator in the crypto mining space, PFMCrypto delivers a user-friendly experience so even beginners can easily manage their accounts.. Here’s what sets the platform apart:

- Transparent pricing and returns for all contracts; new users can purchase with a single click.

- Daily returns credited to users with zero fees—users keep 100% of their earnings, with no hidden costs.

- 24/7 live support ensures that all inquiries are addressed in real time.

PFMCrypto supports PCs, mobile phones, and tablets , offering multilingual services to over 9.2 million users in 192 countries and regions.





Platform Advantages

- Cutting-Edge Equipment: PFMCrypto uses top-tier mining hardware from manufacturers like Bitmain, Antminer, and other energy-efficient rigs to ensure stable and high-yield mining performance.

- Legal and Globally Trusted: Operated by FCA-regulated Precision Financial Management (PFM) Ltd, PFMCrypto complies with all UK financial regulations and serves a global user base of over 9.2 million real users.

- Multi-Crypto Support: Supports settlement in various popular cryptocurrencies including USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana), XRP, and more.

- Stable Daily Returns: Mining contracts yield daily returns, with principal automatically refunded upon contract expiration to protect investment security.

- Advanced security protocols: PFM Crypto uses cold wallet storage, 2FA and smart contracts to ensure safety.

- Affiliate Program: Invite friends and earn referral bonuses of up to $18,999.

Limited-Time Offer: Claim Your $10 Bonus

The bonus campaign runs until the full $1 million pool is distributed. New users who sign up before June 30 can claim their $10 reward immediately.

About PFMCrypto

PFMCrypto is operated by Precision Financial Management Ltd, a UK-registered and FCA-regulated entity (Company No. 11719896), headquartered in Leyland, England. Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto represents a new category of crypto platform—data-driven, performance-focused, and widely trusted. Backed by a global community of successful users, it stands out as one of this year’s most compelling digital asset opportunities for investors and traders seeking substance over hype.

Full details and access: https://pfmcrypto.net

