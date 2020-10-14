Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 15, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

October 14, 2020                                                                  

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 15, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Athens

Kimberly Brozak (Medicaid)

 

Juanita Curnutte (Medicaid)

 

 Clark

Village of South Charleston

 

 Crawford

Cranberry Township

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Independence

 

 Franklin

Southwest Public Library

 

Whitehall CIC *

 

 Fulton

Village of Fayette

 

 Hamilton

Village of Greenhills

 

 Hancock

Hancock Regional Planning Commission

 

 Henry

Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District

 

 Jefferson

Brush Creek Township

 

 Knox

College Township

 

 Montgomery

Miami Conservancy District

 

MonDay Community Correctional Institution

 

 Perry

Hopewell Township

 

 Pickaway

Pickaway County Visitors Bureau

 

 Preble

Preble County

 

Preble County Sanitary Landfill

 

 Stark

City of Louisville

 

 Trumbull

Village of Lordstown

 

 Tuscarawas

Washington Township

 

 Wood

Fort Meigs Union Cemetery

 

Troy Township

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

