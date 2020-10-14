For Immediate Release:

October 14, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 15, 2020

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Athens Kimberly Brozak (Medicaid) Juanita Curnutte (Medicaid) Clark Village of South Charleston Crawford Cranberry Township Cuyahoga City of Independence Franklin Southwest Public Library Whitehall CIC * Fulton Village of Fayette Hamilton Village of Greenhills Hancock Hancock Regional Planning Commission Henry Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District Jefferson Brush Creek Township Knox College Township Montgomery Miami Conservancy District MonDay Community Correctional Institution Perry Hopewell Township Pickaway Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Preble Preble County Preble County Sanitary Landfill Stark City of Louisville Trumbull Village of Lordstown Tuscarawas Washington Township Wood Fort Meigs Union Cemetery Troy Township

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

