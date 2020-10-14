MDLIVE Announces Leadership Team Appointments

MDLIVE Continues Healthcare Disruption with Expanded Digital Healthcare Management

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla. and CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLIVE Inc. today announced two appointments on its senior leadership team as the company continues on an accelerated growth track precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mindy Heintskill, who most recently served as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, was named to the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, while Kristy Kaiser, a seasoned healthcare strategist and innovator, was named as Chief Product Officer.

In her new role as Chief Growth Officer, Heintskill will drive thought leadership on all matters related to sales, client relations, pricing strategy and product development. She will be responsible for spearheading the company’s efforts to identify white space healthcare opportunities across MDLIVE’s existing client base and implementing plans to make patients healthier sooner. One immediate focus will be driving the continued evolution of MDLIVE’s virtual primary care offering in areas that can significantly impact healthcare costs and patient outcomes, such as referral, prescription and diagnostic management. Heintskill will continue to lead MDLIVE’s marketing in aiding clients to drive utilization of virtual healthcare through effective campaigns informed by robust consumer insights and analytics.

As Chief Product Officer, Kaiser will be responsible for driving the company’s product portfolio strategy, product lifecycle management and new product development with a focus on continuously improving the overall consumer experience. Kaiser brings to MDLIVE 20 years of finance, strategy, marketing and leadership experience in healthcare. Most recently, she served as a consultant for Walgreens’ financial services business, where she developed and executed the strategy and product roadmap for Walgreen’s customer-facing payment products. Before this, Kaiser held senior leadership position in both Walgreens Boots Alliance’s global strategy and Walgreens’ finance and marketing departments. Kaiser earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

“The appointments of Mindy and Kristy are indicative of our commitment to have in place a highly accomplished healthcare team at this disruptive inflection point for our company and the industry,” said Charles Jones, MDLIVE’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Virtual care has experienced sudden and widespread adoption since the start of the pandemic. Our platform focus is on becoming the total digital healthcare provider for our clients and the patients who can benefit from convenient, cost effective, contagion free healthcare. In the first three quarters of this year our patients have reflected their confidence in our care, growing MDLIVE year-over-year in visit volume of 89% for urgent care and 550% for behavioral health.”

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient, affordable and contagion-free virtual healthcare services to over 50 million members nationwide. Our network of board-certified physicians, dermatologists, psychiatrists and therapists are specially trained in virtual care and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience. We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it’s most convenient, often within just minutes. To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text “Sophie” to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

Editor’s Note: Photographs of Heintskill and Kaiser available on request

