Senator Collett Announces Nearly $600,000 in Grant Funding for Local Fire Companies, Rescue Squads, and Emergency Medical Services Departments

North Wales, Pa. – October 14, 2020 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $572,634 in CARES Act funding for 27 local fire companies, rescue squads, and emergency medical service (EMS) departments distributed by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

“Our first responders have been on the front lines of this pandemic since the very beginning,” said Senator Collett. “These grants will help compensate for the added operational costs and equipment needed to protect those who bravely protect our community.”

Bucks County

Central Bucks Ambulance and Rescue Unit – $15,048

Hartsville Fire Co No. 1 – $11,094

Southampton Fire Company No. 1 – $25,342

Warrington Community Ambulance Corps – $15,048

Warrington Township Department of Emergency Services – $25,342

Warrington Township Fire Company No. 1 – $24,657

Montgomery County

Bryn Athyn Fire Company – $24,657

Bryn Athyn Fire Company EMS – $15,048

Colmar Volunteer Fire Company – $24,110

Community Ambulance Association Ambler PA – $14,821

Enterprise Fire Co. of Hatboro – $25,205

Fire Department of Montgomery Township – $25,342

Harleysville Community Fire Company – $24,657

Hatfield Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $11,094

Horsham Fire Company #1 – $24,794

Montgomery Township Department of Fire Services – $24,931

North Penn Volunteer Fire Company – $25,342

Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company No 1 – $25,342

Second Alarmer’s Rescue Squad – $15,048

Souderton Community Ambulance Association Inc – $15,048

Telford Driving Unit – $22,603

Telford Volunteer Fire Company – $24,384

Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale (Fire) – $23,973

Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale (EMS) – $15,048

West Point Fire Company – $25,342

Willow Grove Volunteer Fire Company #1 – $24,520

Wissahickon Fire Company – $24,794

The COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue, and EMS Grant program provides financial assistance to first responders who have had difficulties keeping their operations running due to COVID-19. Grant funding must be used for operational and equipment expenses.

