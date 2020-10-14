Senator Collett Announces Nearly $600,000 in Grant Funding for Local Fire Companies, Rescue Squads, and Emergency Medical Services Departments

North Wales, Pa. – October 14, 2020 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $572,634 in CARES Act funding for 27 local fire companies, rescue squads, and emergency medical service (EMS) departments distributed by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“Our first responders have been on the front lines of this pandemic since the very beginning,” said Senator Collett. “These grants will help compensate for the added operational costs and equipment needed to protect those who bravely protect our community.”
Bucks County
- Central Bucks Ambulance and Rescue Unit – $15,048
- Hartsville Fire Co No. 1 – $11,094
- Southampton Fire Company No. 1 – $25,342
- Warrington Community Ambulance Corps – $15,048
- Warrington Township Department of Emergency Services – $25,342
- Warrington Township Fire Company No. 1 – $24,657
Montgomery County
- Bryn Athyn Fire Company – $24,657
- Bryn Athyn Fire Company EMS – $15,048
- Colmar Volunteer Fire Company – $24,110
- Community Ambulance Association Ambler PA – $14,821
- Enterprise Fire Co. of Hatboro – $25,205
- Fire Department of Montgomery Township – $25,342
- Harleysville Community Fire Company – $24,657
- Hatfield Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $11,094
- Horsham Fire Company #1 – $24,794
- Montgomery Township Department of Fire Services – $24,931
- North Penn Volunteer Fire Company – $25,342
- Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company No 1 – $25,342
- Second Alarmer’s Rescue Squad – $15,048
- Souderton Community Ambulance Association Inc – $15,048
- Telford Driving Unit – $22,603
- Telford Volunteer Fire Company – $24,384
- Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale (Fire) – $23,973
- Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale (EMS) – $15,048
- West Point Fire Company – $25,342
- Willow Grove Volunteer Fire Company #1 – $24,520
- Wissahickon Fire Company – $24,794
The COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue, and EMS Grant program provides financial assistance to first responders who have had difficulties keeping their operations running due to COVID-19. Grant funding must be used for operational and equipment expenses.
