Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (13th October 2020)
Results of COVID-19 tests done on 13 October 2020 confirm 124 new cases.
The cumulative confirmed cases are now 10,069.
- Recoveries: 6,531
The breakdown of the new cases is:
- Contacts and Alerts (122): Kampala (37), Luwero (24), Kikuube (13), Rubanda (12), Hoima (7), Wakiso (4), Amuru (4), Omoro (3), Gulu (2), Jinja (7), Kisoro (2), Lira (4), Kwania (1), Masindi (1) and Mukono (1).
- 2 returnees from JordanDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.