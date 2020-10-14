Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Input for Pocomoke River Wildlands Expansion Proposal

Comments Taken Through Nov. 27; Public Meeting Oct. 28

The Maryland DeparPhoto of entrance sign for Pocomoke State Forest recreational areatment of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on a proposal for an expansion of the Pocomoke River Wildlands within Pocomoke State Forest in Worcester County. The plan would expand the wildlands by about 80 acres and adjust the Wildlands boundary to create a public access passageway. Comments can be provided in person at a public meeting Oct. 28, or online or by mail by Nov. 27. 

The proposal and survey are posted on the department website and will be online through the deadline.

The Maryland Forest Service will host a public meeting beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Pocomoke River State Park, Shad Landing Area, 3461 Worcester Highway, Snow Hill. The meeting will be held outside in the Manokin Pavilion, located northeast of the marina. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. 

The information that will be presented at the public meeting is currently posted on the website.

Anyone wishing to mail comments can send them to:

Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Forest Service 580 Taylor Ave., E-1 Annapolis, MD 21401 Attn: Kenneth Jolly

