Ohio Secretary of State Partners With Walmart to Distribute PPE to Ohio’s Boards of Elections

COLUMBUS – Walmart has partnered with the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office to distribute necessary PPE to Ohio’s county boards of elections as they prepare to administer the upcoming election. 800,000 masks, 27,000 gowns, and 29,000 face shields were donated/purchased by Governor DeWine to help keep voters and poll workers safe.

Distributions were coordinated from Walmart’s Washington Courthouse Distribution Center.

“Businesses across Ohio have stepped up to make sure voters and election officials have the PPE they need to be ready this election day – and this is no exception. I appreciate Walmart’s work to help ensure voting will be safe in Ohio!” said LaRose.

“We build a better community when we all participate in our federal, state and local elections. Walmart encourages associates and customers to participate in the election process by helping to provide the tools and information they need to vote,” said Adam Becker, General Manager of the Walmart Distribution Facility in Washington C.H. “We are honored to help protect the health and safety of poll workers and voters throughout the state.”

Secretary LaRose previously issued the Ohio Voting Safety Plan to Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections, setting forth safety requirements for early and Election Day voting, as well as recommendations for voters, to run a safe and healthy election this fall. Other companies have donated masks and hand sanitizer this past month, with Ohio Department of Health distributing the sanitizer to the county boards.

Click here to read the full Ohio Voting Safety Plan (PDF).

