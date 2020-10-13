Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Silver Alert-Thelma Craig--Coolidge PD

A Silver Alert has been issued for Coolidge PD. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Coolidge Police Department is looking for Thelma Craig a Seventy seven year old, black female with brown eyes, grey hair, weighing one hundred and forty pounds, Five feet and four inches tall. Suffers from dementia and went missing on Monday October 12 at ten thirty pm from the area of 100 block of West Seagoe in Coolidge Arizona. She wandered on foot and it is unknow what she is wearing. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 9 1 1.

