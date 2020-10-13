Asheville Attorney Charged in State Tax Case

An Asheville attorney was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Patricia Wright Harvey, 58, of 53 N. Market St., STE 8, Asheville, was charged on October 12, 2020 with one count of Embezzlement of State Property and five counts of Willful Failure to File North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns.

Arrest warrants allege that Harvey, Owner of Patricia W. Harvey, Attorney at Law, did embezzle, misapply, and convert to her own use $4,345.00 in North Carolina Withholding Tax during the period of January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2019. During this period of time, Harvey was the responsible person of the business, which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Withholding Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Additional arrest warrants allege that Harvey was required to file a North Carolina Individual Income Tax Return for the tax years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, but willfully failed to file the returns.

Harvey appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $10,000.00 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for October 13, 2020 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Harvey resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.