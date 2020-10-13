Upper Klamath River Adult Chinook Salmon Quota Met

Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Upper Klamath River adult fall Chinook salmon quota below Iron Gate Dam for the 2020 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

This triggers the closure of the adult Chinook salmon fishery on the main stem of the Klamath River from 3,500 feet downstream of the Iron Gate Dam to the Highway 96 bridge at Weitchpec. The fishery at the mouth of the Klamath was closed as of Sept. 8 and will remain closed to all fishing for the rest of the calendar year. The fishery on the lower Klamath closed as of Sept. 15. All reaches on the main stem Klamath (except within 100 yards of the mouth) remain open for harvest of jack (two-year-old) Chinook salmon (less than or equal to 23 inches). All adult Chinook salmon caught must be immediately released and reported on an angler’s North Coast Salmon Report Card.

Anglers may still fish for adult Chinook salmon in both the Upper and Lower Trinity River sectors, however, the Upper Trinity closure will go into effect as of Oct. 26. Anglers can monitor the quota status of open and closed sections of the Klamath and Trinity rivers by calling CDFW’s information hotline at (800) 564-6479.

For more information regarding Klamath River fishing regulations, please consult the 2020-2021 California Freshwater and Supplemental Sport Fishing Regulations at wildlife.ca.gov/regulations.

