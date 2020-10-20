Sales Renewal Launches Strategic Marketing Consulting Practice
Sales Renewal, building on its outsourced marketing success, announces the launch of its new, standalone Strategic Marketing consulting practice.CONCORD, MA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Renewal, building on the success of its outsourced marketing offering, the JointSourcing Solution™, is pleased to announce the launch of its new, standalone Strategic Marketing consulting practice.
Since its founding in 2009, Sales Renewal has been offering JointSourcing (“joint venture” + “outsourcing”), a unique, one-stop marketing solution that shares risk & reward and provides everything a small business needs to grow its revenue and brand. This includes a fractional CMO for marketing strategy, a VP of Marketing for day-to-day marketing management, and all the people and technology required to create their custom marketing plan and then execute and manage it under one-year contracts.
Strategic Marketing Is in Our DNA
Resolving critical, strategic challenges has always been a focus for JointSourcing clients and overcoming them, a key driver of their success. Due to recent market demand, Sales Renewal is pleased to offer its Strategic Marketing expertise and experience to any business whether they are interested subsequent execution or not.
Strategic Marketing is challenging because it overlaps many diverse disciplines that have their own consultants with narrow, specialized expertise: marketing tactics for marketing agencies, business strategy for management consultants, sales strategy for sales consultants and product/service strategy for product marketers.
Marketing agencies, for example, are usually ill-equipped to address deep strategic questions because they are more experienced working on short term, tactical projects where such questions do not often arise. Management consultants, meanwhile, have the opposite problem: they tend to focus on devising strategies without much consideration of the cost effectiveness of the tactics required to implement them.
"Sales Renewal has always been a bit unusual because the core of JointSourcing has always been about getting the fundamental strategies right," said Keith Loris, Sales Renewal's president & CEO. “We have always understood how critical the underlying strategy is to determining ultimate marketing success. That’s why Sales Renewal has developed the diverse expertise, wide ranging experience, and well-honed processes that Strategic Marketing demands. It is also important to realize that our recommended strategies are not Big Enterprise strategies; instead, they have always been informed by our real-world experiences running marketing programs for small business clients with small business budgets.”
Strategic Marketing Can Assist Clients With:
Planning:
• Overcoming Covid-19 Disruptions
• Beating a New Competitor
• Repositioning a Business
• Go-to-Market
• Entering a New Region
• Marketing Planning & Plans
• Startup Marketing Plans
• Reducing the Sales Cycle
• Exit Planning
Analysis:
• Brand Strategy
• Market Analysis
• Competitive Analysis
• Product/Service Analysis
• Pricing Strategy
• Business Development
• Channel Management
• Market Research
• Benchmarking & Analytics
About
Since 2009, Sales Renewal has been offering JointSourcing, a unique, outsourced marketing solution that shares risk & reward while providing everything a small business needs to grow its revenue and brand: a fractional CMO for marketing strategy, a VP of Marketing for day-to-day marketing management, and all the people and technology required to develop, implement and manage your custom marketing plan. Importantly, JointSourcing employs a shared risk/reward business model, which, thanks to its pay-for-performance aspects, aligns its economic interests with its clients. Sales Renewal’s Strategic Marketing Consulting practice builds on JointSourcing’s many years of success.
