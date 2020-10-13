Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cowboy Draw’s second highest jackpot won in Rock Springs, Wyo.

October 13, 2020

WyoLotto officials announced today a Cowboy Draw® player holds a $2,251,267 winning ticket from the Monday, Oct. 12, Cowboy Draw drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Kum & Go located at 1540 9th St., Rock Springs, Wyo.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 28, 30, and 34. Be sure to check your tickets.

WyoLotto officials want to alert players to check their tickets and call 855.995.6886 if they believe they have the winning ticket. Also, remember to sign your ticket.

The advertised jackpot was at $2,225,000 on Oct. 12, 2020, and final payout for the winner will be $2,251,267. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The Cowboy Draw jackpot was last hit in April, at more than $870,000. This will be the second highest jackpot winner in the history of Cowboy Draw.

Cowboy Draw's second highest jackpot won in Rock Springs, Wyo.

