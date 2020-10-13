October 13, 2020 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

~ On uncovered threats to Governor Northam~

RICHMOND (October 13, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the news that the FBI uncovered threats to Governor Northam:

“Words have consequences. When we have a President who regularly spews hate and openly incites violence, people can be put in serious danger. From day one, President Trump has used his platform as Commander-in-Chief to vilify his opponents and to urge his supporters to go after anyone who may disagree with them, and that includes both state and national leaders. This kind of harmful rhetoric further divides our country and it needs to stop now before more Americans are hurt.

“I want to thank the brave women and men who are dedicated to protecting the Governor and his family and keeping them safe on a daily basis. Something like this brings up a fear and a pain that most of us will hopefully never have to experience, and I am glad that Governor Northam and the whole Northam family are safe from this senseless plot.”