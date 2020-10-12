Global Financial Stability: Policy Support Builds Bridge to Recovery

October 12, 2020

Fabio Natalucci: Near-term financial stability risks have been contained for now thanks to unprecedented support policies. (IMF photo)

While economies across the globe continue to feel the pressures from the pandemic, the latest Global Financial Stability Report shows the extraordinary fiscal and monetary policy measures taken by governments, Central Banks and International Financial Institutions have helped pull the global economy back from the brink. Fabio Natalucci leads the team of IMF economists who produce the report. In this podcast, he says policymakers should continue to carefully sequence their response based on the progression of the disease to maintain the stability of the global economy.

Fabio Natalucci is Deputy Director in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department.