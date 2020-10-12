Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,948 in the last 365 days.

Global Financial Stability: Policy Support Builds Bridge to Recovery

Listen to the brightest minds in the field of economics and development discuss their latest research and deconstruct global economic trends. IMF Podcasts are also available on digital platforms such as iTunes, SoundCloud and Libsyn, and free to use for broadcasters, educators and institutions. 

Global Financial Stability: Policy Support Builds Bridge to Recovery

October 12, 2020

Fabio Natalucci: Near-term financial stability risks have been contained for now thanks to unprecedented support policies. (IMF photo)

While economies across the globe continue to feel the pressures from the pandemic, the latest Global Financial Stability Report shows the extraordinary fiscal and monetary policy measures taken by governments, Central Banks and International Financial Institutions have helped pull the global economy back from the brink. Fabio Natalucci leads the team of IMF economists who produce the report. In this podcast, he says policymakers should continue to carefully sequence their response based on the progression of the disease to maintain the stability of the global economy.

Read the blog

Fabio Natalucci is Deputy Director in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

You just read:

Global Financial Stability: Policy Support Builds Bridge to Recovery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.