Energy Freedom Act Set to Have Impact on SC Utilities The passage of House Bill 3659, which was signed into law in May of 2019 as Act 62, The Energy Freedom Act, will have an effect on the regulation of renewable energy and public utilities in our state. The act can be found at this link , and the Commission is dedicated to outlining the far-reaching ramifications of this act to give context to the text of the bill. To that end, Jocelyn Boyd and Norman Scarborough have, over the last month, provided comprehensive presentations during Commission Business Meetings. Materials related to the the Energy Freedom Act, including Commission Directives establishing new procedures as required by the Act, can be found in the Commission's Docket Management System as NDI-2019-11 , but you can also watch the presentation through the SCETV website at the links below: For further information, please contact Jocelyn Boyd at 803.896.5114. Advisory Committee Meeting During the meeting, Randy Erskine spoke about several upgrades made to the Docket Management System and walked attendees through the streamlining of the login process and the addition of new options and menus. Committee members also talked about the scope and impact of the Energy Freedom Act, which requires new procedures from the PSC, including the establishment of new docketing procedures. See above for links to materials that outline the requirements of the Act. Full video of the June 14th meeting is available at this link . The next advisory committee meeting will be held on July 12 th , 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and an agenda has been posted at this link for public review. If you have questions or would like to participate, please contact the Office of the Chief Clerk at 803.896.5114. PSC Recognized by Human Affairs Commission In April, the PSC was recognized by the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission for achieving Top Ten status and demonstrating Equal Employment Opportunity in 2017 and 2018. The Commission is proud of this designation and of their ongoing commitment to earning this recognition. For more, please contact the Chief Clerk's office at 803.896.5114. In May, the Commission issued two orders pertaining to Duke Energy Progress, LLC's and Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC's request for adjustments in electric rate schedules and tariffs. Those orders, Orders 2019-341 and 2019-323 , respectively, can be reviewed by clicking on the listed links. For further research, we've compiled several articles related to the Commission's decisions and orders from regional media. Click on the links below to read each piece: For further information about media coverage of the PSC, please contact Rob Bockman at 803.896.5142. Recent Allowable Ex Parte Briefings April 30, 2019: ND-2019-2-A: Allowable Ex Parte Briefing Regarding Colite Technologies' Products and Services May 29, 2019: ND-2019-6-WS: Blue Granite Water Company's Request for an Allowable Ex Parte Briefing to Discuss the State of the Company June 12, 2019: ND-2019-13-E: Allowable Ex Parte Briefing to Discuss The South Carolina Energy Freedom Act: An Overview and Next Steps by Request of the South Carolina Solar Business Alliance, Inc. June 26, 2019: ND-2019-15-E: Allowable Ex Parte Briefing to Discuss Johnson Development Associates and House Bill 3659