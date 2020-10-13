January 2020

Commissioners Elect Interim Vice Chair During the regular Commission Business Meeting on December 18th, Commissioners voted to elect Commissioner Florence P. Belser as Interim Vice Chair during Commissioner Justin Williams' scheduled military leave. Commissioner Belser, who joined the Commission in February of 2019, has decades of experience with utilities in the state and the regulatory aspects of public utilities, and Commissioners praised her dedication and experience in their nomination. The election can be viewed at this link and the agendas from that Commission Business Meeting can be reviewed at this link PSC Hosts Public Night Hearing in Docket No. 2019-64-WS On December 9th, the Commission held a night hearing in Okatie, South Carolina to discuss a request made in Docket No. 2019-64-WS by CUC, Inc. At this public event, dozens of attendees shared their opinion regarding the case and their thoughts on CUC's request. As a quasijudicial body, the Commission is barred from ex parte communications with parties and with the public regarding ongoing dockets; these night hearings, along with allowable ex parte briefings, are a way for the public to directly address the Commissioners and share their opinions in an allowable and accessible way. Please reach out to Commission staff at robert.bockman@psc.sc.gov to learn more about upcoming public night hearings and the dockets involved. There's no wrong time of year to stay informed about potential scams coming from people posing as utilities. In November, the SC Utility Consumer blog spotlit some useful tips for keeping safe from the 6,517 reports of imposter scams in SC in 2018. For more information, consult the SC Utility Consumer blog or follow the program on Facebook and Twitter . On October 11th, Commissioners and Commission staff participated in a joint ethics training session with the Office of Regulatory Staff. During the day-long session, PSC staff learned about the Code of Judicial Conduct, stress management techniques, and avoiding potential issues of impropriety or judicial misconduct. As mandated by Act 175 of 2004, staff of the PSC and the ORS are required to attend six hours of ethics training annually; next year's joint ethics session has been scheduled for October 9th. You can read more about this year's training on the SC Utility Consumer website at this link Please note that these are highlights—the complete calendar of scheduled events is available through the Docket Management System at this link . Recent Allowable Ex Parte Briefings December 11, 2019: ND-2019-35-G: Request for Allowable Ex Parte Communication Briefing for an Update on Atlantic Coast Pipeline November 7, 2019 : ND-2019-29-E : Request for an Allowable Ex Parte Briefing to Discuss General Information and Considerations Regarding Regulatory Electric Vehicle Policies Request for an Allowable Ex Parte Briefing to Discuss General Information and Considerations Regarding Regulatory Electric Vehicle Policies You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of every email. Data classification: public information