March 2020

On April 25th, the "ten-digit dialing" program will launch in the 803 area code, which includes the following counties: York, Lancaster, Chester, Lexington, Richland, Fairfield, and Kershaw. Essentially, this rollout means you'll now dial the area code plus the seven-digit phone number when you dial; everything else remains unchanged. Aside from that, you may want to keep the following in mind:

▪ Current telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change. If a customer has an 803 area code, that area code will remain unchanged.

▪ The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change because of the new area code.

▪ Current local calls will remain a local call for billing purposes regardless of the number of digits dialed.

▪ 911 calls will remain unchanged.

▪ If services accessed by dialing 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available, they will remain unchanged.

Do note that all services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment that are currently programmed to dial a 7-digit number will need to be reprogrammed to match the new dialing procedures. Some examples are life safety systems, stored telephone numbers in contact lists in phones, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers and alarm and security systems.