VMware Cloud Provider Green Cloud Adopts Cloudian Object Storage as Foundation for New Service

New Secure Object Storage Offering Provides Robust and Scalable Solution for Channel Partners

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that Green Cloud, a VMware Cloud Provider Partner (VCPP), will begin offering new services built on Cloudian’s object storage platform. The Cloudian solution enables VMware Cloud Providers to deliver S3-based storage services that leverage Cloudian’s limitless scalability, cost-effectiveness and rich feature set.



Green Cloud is one of the largest independent, channel-only IaaS providers in the U.S., with an innovative portfolio of infrastructure, backup and disaster recovery solutions. To provide additional value to customers, the company decided to launch new offerings, starting with Secure Object Storage. A top priority was finding a highly scalable, cost-effective storage platform that would also be a good backup target for Veeam and protect against ransomware.

“Cloudian HyperStore was recommended as an ideal object storage platform for meeting our needs, and after evaluating it ourselves, we agreed,” said Terry Morrison, CTO at Green Cloud. “It can scale to an exabyte without interruption and integrates seamlessly with our solution vendors, like VMware.”

Other HyperStore benefits include limitless, modular capacity growth, multi-tenancy, fully native S3 API compatibility and substantial cost savings over traditional storage solutions.

In addition to its recently launched Secure Object Storage offering, Green Cloud will soon be rolling out its new Secure Backup-as-a-Service, again leveraging the Cloudian platform.

“Green Cloud is a great example of how our Cloud Provider partners can capture new opportunities and deliver greater value to their customers with Cloudian’s object storage solution,” said Jim Aluotto, Sr. Director Americas Cloud Provider Sales at VMware.

“Through our collaboration with VMware, we’re enabling cloud service providers to build new value-add offerings that address their customers’ evolving data management and protection needs,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “By doing so, these service providers can develop profitable new revenue streams and grow their business.”

For more information on Cloudian’s object storage solutions for VMware Cloud Providers, go to https://cloudian.com/vmware/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com.

